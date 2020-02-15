Blowing snow along the road between Isafjörður and Reykjavik, Iceland on Feb 13th. Thanks to Birte Ingageorgstochter for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/Tt6mGFCDU2 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 15, 2020

of 255 km/h have been recorded by weather stations in Iceland.The weather station Hafnarfjall reported an incrediblethis morning, 11 GMT. Hafnarfjall is located around 40 km north of the capital ReykjavikWarnings for possible interruptions to ferry lines and power outages have been issued in the UKThere is also a chance for flooding due to the heavy rains.