© Xinhua/Khalil Dawood



Record snows blanket the Middle East from Iraq to Iran to Syria, and areas of Iraq south of Baghdad seeing snow for the first time in over 100 years. Remember record flooding in these same areas spring/ summer last in 2019 as well. Cyclones in both N. Atlantic and N. Pacific. In the N. Atlantic area air pressure became too low for propeller aircraft to fly, rare was what was stated for this event.