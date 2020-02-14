and ski resorts are reporting around 3.5' of new snow.

The first nine days of February have been impressive for snow across SW Montana, especially east of the divide.The month began with near record highs wiping out most of the lower valley snowpack. That quickly changed by the 2nd of February with storm after storm through the 8th of February.This past week the heavy snowfall was just that "heavy" with a tremendous amount of water adding substantial weight to the snow. In fact, it was more reminiscent of what we would see in late March rather than early February.The question going forward is will this continue? Short answer is yes. The Climate Prediction Center 8 to 14 day outlook is calling for below normal temperatures through February 23rd and near normal to slightly above normal precipitation for SW Montana.This pattern has given all river basins in the state a huge boost in snow water equivalent percent of average values.Spring begins in 41 days.