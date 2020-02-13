snowfall
Showdown Montana reported on Wednesday that it received 28" of snowfall in the last 24 hours.

Showdown said in an email that "it was all hands on deck at Showdown today for snow removal, with almost all employees dredging waist deep in powder all morning."

They have received 238" of snowfall so far this season.

Showdown is open Wednesdays - Sundays; closing day this season is scheduled for April 5.