U.S. Senate advances resolution limiting Trump's actions against Iran
RFE/RL
Thu, 13 Feb 2020 23:23 UTC
Eight Republicans sided with Democrats on a motion to proceed to a final vote on the matter as soon as February 13. The February 12 vote on the procedural motion was 51-45.
The nonbinding resolution would direct Trump to remove U.S. troops engaged in hostilities against Iran unless Congress declares war or passes a specific authorization for the use of military force.
Trump and his supporters say the measure would send a wrong signal to Iran and other potential adversaries.
"It is very important for our Country's SECURITY that the United States Senate not vote for the Iran War Powers Resolution. We are doing very well with Iran and this is not the time to show weakness," the president tweeted.
However, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, a lead sponsor of the resolution, told journalists: "We don't send a message of weakness when we stand up for the rule of law."
The Democratic-led House of Representatives passed a similar resolution last month, as Democrats and some Republicans fumed over Trump's failure to fully inform them about his Iran strategy.
The move came after Trump ordered a drone strike that killed Major General Qasem Soleimani, the leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, in Baghdad. He did not inform Congress until after the strike.
In response to Soleimani's killing, Tehran launched missile strikes on two bases hosting U.S. troops in Iraq. The Pentagon says 109 U.S. service members have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury following the attack on the Ain Al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq, though no one was killed.
Under the U.S. Constitution, Congress has the power to declare war -- not the president.
I never would have agreed to the formulation of the Central Intelligence Agency back in '47, if I had known it would become the American Gestapo.
Recent Comments
I'd say the found what they wanted to find.
Another excellent piece by Mr. Escobar. The new age sultan has played his cards poorly, by directly supporting and arming the worst scum in Syria,...
Unknown to most people is the US/UK and zionist faction have poured billions of dollars into the creation of a manufactured kurdish state. The...
A.. 4 Agreements; no supposing lol YOU may just be there cause you ve got what it takes to help heal your land's karma 🤠 Elk is elk Moose is moose...
It seems to me that nobody can attribute the increase of cancer diagnosis to the Increase of nuclear testing after the WW2 devastation of Nagasaki...