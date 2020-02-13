Society's Child
Florida man who drove van into GOP voter tent said it was because he 'does not like' Trump
The Hill
Wed, 12 Feb 2020 00:47 UTC
In a new redacted arrest report, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that Gregory Timm "advised that he does not like President Trump" after officers interviewed him at his residence the day of the alleged attack. The report added that another reason he drove his van through the tent was because "it's like someone shitting on your grave." A third motivating factor was redacted.
Timm, 27, was arrested on Saturday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license. Police announced the day of his detainment that they were launching an investigation into whether the incident was politically motivated. There were no reported injuries stemming from incident.
The new police report noted that multiple victims were forced to scramble away from the tent to avoid being struck as Timm's vehicle rammed through the registration tent. Police said that the car knocked over the tent and several tables and chairs. Timm then got out of his car, took out his phone and flipped the victims off, according to the report.
Timm then returned to his car and drove off. Police made contact with Timm at his residence, and they noted that he agreed to come out of his house and talk about the incident. Timm stated that he first saw the voter registration tent after visiting Walmart earlier that day. He also showed police videos he shot on his cellphone of him driving toward the tent.
"The suspect was upset that the video ended before 'the good part,'" the report said.
Many local and national Republican figures, including Trump and Florida's two GOP senators, have condemned Saturday's incident as a politically motivated attack designed to intimidate Republicans. The Duval County GOP said in a series of tweets over the weekend that six Trump campaign volunteers were targeted in the incident, labeling it a "senseless act of violence."
Duval County Republican Party Chairman Dean Black said in a statement on Tuesday that it "is high time that the national media begin to act responsibly in this case and call this deranged criminal's attack what has been clear: An obvious assault motivated by blind rage toward President Trump."
"With the release of a revised police report, the national media now has no place to hide," he said. "They must now cover this story honestly or abandon all pretenses of integrity."
The county GOP has vowed to redouble its efforts to register people to vote in Florida, a decisive swing state that could be hugely beneficial to Trump or the Democratic nominee in the 2020 election.
The Duval County Democratic Party also denounced the incident over the weekend, calling it a "cowardly act of violence."
Comment: Media coverage of the incident has been minor, however if it had been a democratic voter registration booth, the media would have a field day. RT reports: