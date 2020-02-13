Puppet Masters
Trudeau government pays media to write climate change articles
Nico Johnson
The Post Millennial
Thu, 13 Feb 2020 03:07 UTC
The Post Millennial
Thu, 13 Feb 2020 03:07 UTC
according to Blacklock's Reporter.
When launching the Local Journalism Initiative in 2019, the then Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said that "our government is committed to ensuring Canadians everywhere continue to have access to accurate, diverse and relevant news."
Despite this, these state-funded subsidies have gone towards writing stories on climate change. The Canadian News Media Association, for example, was paid $14.4 million last year.
As well as this, the Yukon-based publication The Narwhal received a subsidy after writing, "It seems like British Columbia is always on fire... The Narwhal tracks government commitments to climate change and separates the wheat from the chaff."
The Narwhal then went on to publish stories like ""Meet The Alberta Climate Activists Who Say They're Not Scared Of Jason Kenney."
Another publication that received a subsidy was Nunavut-based Nunatsiaq News, who also received a government grant to pay for a journalist to cover "the effects of climate change on the Arctic." Likewise, The Winnipeg Free Press was given a grant so that they could hire a reporter who was dedicated to climate change.
The Local Journalism Initiative is a key component of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plan to revive the ailing industry of journalism in Canada. In 2019, Trudeau committed nearly $600 million in what has become the controversial media bailout.
When launching the Local Journalism Initiative in 2019, the then Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said that "our government is committed to ensuring Canadians everywhere continue to have access to accurate, diverse and relevant news."
Despite this, these state-funded subsidies have gone towards writing stories on climate change. The Canadian News Media Association, for example, was paid $14.4 million last year.
As well as this, the Yukon-based publication The Narwhal received a subsidy after writing, "It seems like British Columbia is always on fire... The Narwhal tracks government commitments to climate change and separates the wheat from the chaff."
The Narwhal then went on to publish stories like ""Meet The Alberta Climate Activists Who Say They're Not Scared Of Jason Kenney."
Another publication that received a subsidy was Nunavut-based Nunatsiaq News, who also received a government grant to pay for a journalist to cover "the effects of climate change on the Arctic." Likewise, The Winnipeg Free Press was given a grant so that they could hire a reporter who was dedicated to climate change.
The Local Journalism Initiative is a key component of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plan to revive the ailing industry of journalism in Canada. In 2019, Trudeau committed nearly $600 million in what has become the controversial media bailout.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Female athletes file Title IX lawsuit to reverse unfair trans rules
- Anti-meat agenda damaging farmers' mental health, says NFU
- Newly published scientific paper tears global warming and the IPCC to shreds
- Trudeau government pays media to write climate change articles
- Severe snowstorm kills 7, injures 80 in northern Iran
- Geneticists find evidence of unknown 'ghost archaic' human species
- Germany's AfD vows to take Merkel to court over 'abuse of office' for 'coercing' a state PM into resigning
- Wall Street bankster Lloyd Blankfein warns: "Russians will reconsider who to work for" if Sanders clinches nomination
- The making of trans children
- 'Dirty streets and human waste?': Twitterati scorns report naming San Francisco one of US' healthiest cities
- Barr announces sweeping new sanctions against left-wing sanctuary cities
- School calls cops on 6-year-old with Down Syndrome who made 'finger gun' gesture
- Darwin Day: Discovery Institute's Video series "Secrets of the Cell with Michael Behe"
- Things are falling apart for Europe's single currency in 2020
- Twitter thumps the Hill-bot for comparing Trump to a 'failed-state fascist' in Roger Stone sentencing upset
- Cancel culture comes to Polish science circles
- Iraqi MP: US troops pullout already underway
- Letter bombs explode in ABN Amro, Ricoh offices in Netherlands
- Is a 37,000 year old Aboriginal tale about a volcano the oldest story ever told?
- Turkish-Russian tensions rising as Syria imposes the Astana deal for Idlib by force
- Trudeau government pays media to write climate change articles
- Germany's AfD vows to take Merkel to court over 'abuse of office' for 'coercing' a state PM into resigning
- Barr announces sweeping new sanctions against left-wing sanctuary cities
- Things are falling apart for Europe's single currency in 2020
- Twitter thumps the Hill-bot for comparing Trump to a 'failed-state fascist' in Roger Stone sentencing upset
- Iraqi MP: US troops pullout already underway
- Turkish-Russian tensions rising as Syria imposes the Astana deal for Idlib by force
- The Mideast's place within Russia's Greater Eurasian Partnership
- WikiLeaks? US counter-intel agency adds 'public disclosure groups' to same threat list as al-Qaeda, ISIS, Iran
- Siren call of a 'system leader'
- The 'Anonymous' resistance official behind NYT op-ed being quietly turfed from White House
- One year later, UN finally releases blacklist of 112 companies with ties to illegal Israeli West Bank settlements
- Australian senator calls on govt to bring Assange home as journalist faces 'death' if extradited to US
- Best of the Web: 'Intel coup of the century': CIA used Swiss encryption firm to spy on dozens of nations for decades - reports
- Bernie Sanders wins NH primary while Joe Biden tucks tail after finishing 5th
- Thousands killed in 'reconstruction' mission show it's high time for US to get out of Afghanistan
- Moscow says Turkey failed to separate 'opposition' from its terrorists in Idlib, made the situation worse by pumping arms into area
- Forever war: Almost all quiet on the Afghanistan front - for now
- US 'brain injury' numbers a cover-up for dead US troops in Iranian missile strike - IRGC
- Puppet Pete Buttigieg says revolution and the status quo aren't mutually exclusive
- Female athletes file Title IX lawsuit to reverse unfair trans rules
- Anti-meat agenda damaging farmers' mental health, says NFU
- Wall Street bankster Lloyd Blankfein warns: "Russians will reconsider who to work for" if Sanders clinches nomination
- The making of trans children
- 'Dirty streets and human waste?': Twitterati scorns report naming San Francisco one of US' healthiest cities
- School calls cops on 6-year-old with Down Syndrome who made 'finger gun' gesture
- Cancel culture comes to Polish science circles
- Letter bombs explode in ABN Amro, Ricoh offices in Netherlands
- Nelson Mandela on Palestine's struggle: In his own words
- UC Global director at center of Assange spying accusations claims ambassador ordered espionage
- Jussie Smollett accused of lying to CPD, indicted on 6 counts of disorderly conduct
- Deaths in China exceed 1,000, but number of new COVID-19 virus cases continues to fall
- Russia & EU on path to cut out the dollar by boosting settlements in national currencies
- Forget about balance? BBC now a climate activist saying it's a 'privilege' to have 'global icon' Greta Thunberg front new series
- 'Nothing is truly Scandinavian' top Nordic airline SAS declares in ad — what could go wrong with that?
- 'Murderer!' Protests and fights erupt as Guaido arrives at Venezuelan airport, gets booed and doused with water
- Suspected terrorists & war criminals that Sweden cannot deport are given job permits & passports, warns migration chief
- Predatory attorney forces Kansas father to be jailed over medical debt for treatment of son's leukemia and wife's seizures
- The battle to feed all of humanity is over. Humanity has won
- Minnesota man exposed as commander of Nazi-led unit dies
- Geneticists find evidence of unknown 'ghost archaic' human species
- Is a 37,000 year old Aboriginal tale about a volcano the oldest story ever told?
- Pompeii's "excellent" drains to be brought back into service after 2,300 years
- Havering hoard: UK's largest Bronze Age hoard hints to unknown links with Europe
- 7,300-year-old Neolithic massacre discovered in the Pyrenees Mountains of Spain
- 15,000 year old carvings of dozens of animals and abstract symbols discovered in Spanish cave
- Milk and Mongolia: What bacterial cultures reveal about ours
- 9,900-year-old skeleton of horribly disfigured woman from mysterious isolated group found in Mexican cave
- 5,000 year old tomb named 'Dwarfie Stane' cut into rock on the Island of Hoy, Scotland
- Rare fossil of bone-crushing Triassic-era crocodile cousin found in Brazil
- Ötzi the iceman, the multiple mosses, and his final days
- A new study says footprints in volcanic rock probably belong to Homo heidelbergensis
- 3800-year-old spoons made from bones found in Mongolia
- Declassified: An expose on Israeli plot to prepare Arab lands for Jewish settlement via Martial Law
- Ancient skulls from Mexico surprisingly diverse, challenges assumptions about settlement of the Americas
- World's oldest cooking pots found in Siberia, created 16,000 years ago at the end of the last ice age
- Benjamin Lay: The 18th-century Quaker dwarf who challenged slavery, meat-eating, and racism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Who Was G.I. Gurdjieff And Why Does It Matter?
- Egypt unearths 3,000 year-old tomb with sarcophagus dedicated to Horus, GOD of the sky
- Russia declassifies pre-Yalta conference photos: Churchill, FDR in Sevastopol, Crimea
- Newly published scientific paper tears global warming and the IPCC to shreds
- Asteroid Pallas' "curious bright spot" and heavily impacted surface revealed in new study
- Decoding Latin binomials: What's in a name?
- Trump administration to propose doubling of funding for AI, quantum R&D
- 1km-wide asteroid headed this way at 57,000kmph in latest flyby
- SOTT Focus: Coronavirus Came From Meteor Which Hit China Last Year, Claims Scientist
- Best of the Web: Solar system processes control Earth's carbon cycle, geologists show Earth has entered an era of cooling
- Scientists discover virus with no recognizable genes
- Fungi that absorbs radiation has been growing all over Chernobyl plant
- Iran unveils new ballistic missile, satellite launch fails to reach orbit
- Cuba's rivers run clean after decades of sustainable farming
- New handheld device "prints" skin directly onto wounds
- First contact? Signals coming from space like clockwork, scientists don't know why
- Russian scientist: 'Of course we are not alone', we use the wrong tools to hunt for aliens
- According to 'direct atmospheric measurements,' CO2 levels were above 400 PPM in the 1940s...
- A new implant for blind people jacks directly into the brain
- State of The Climate Report 2020
- A new space race? US, China, Russia, and Europe all plan for moon bases
- New Comet C/2020 B3 (Rankin)
- Living giant trees store millennia of clues to historic climates and societies
- Severe snowstorm kills 7, injures 80 in northern Iran
- Snow pack in Shuswap, British Columbia reached 130% of normal by end of January
- 4 dead melon-headed whales wash up in Trinidad
- Man dies following attack by his own pit bull terrier in Plainfield, Illinois
- Heavy snowfall in Iran cuts off water and electricity for several areas
- Record-breaking cold spell grips eastern Turkey
- Extremely low pressure stops air traffic over northern Norway for first time ever
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Record food prices China, summer snow Australia and dragon clouds
- Storm Ciara latest: Six dead across Europe as hurricane-force winds sweep through the continent
- Huge snowfalls in the Rockies - up to 5 feet in 4 days
- India, Pakistan should brace for 'twin invasion' of locusts from Horn of Africa & Iran, UN warns
- Ultra-rare snow carpets Baghdad - only its second snowfall in a century
- Fresh snow reaches mid-level of Hawaii mountain
- Erupting Piton de la Fournaise volcano pours molten lava across Reunion island
- 5-year-old dies after family pit bull terrier attack in Oro Grande, California
- Lightning bolt kills 9 people in Mozambique
- Mother wrestles river otter after daughter, dog attacked inside home in South Lakeland, Florida
- Torrential rain triggers flooding, landslides in São Paulo, Brazil - month's worth of rain in 3 hours
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Supply chain disruptions will explain away food shortages
- Violent jet stream helps bring Boeing 747 across the North Atlantic in record time - less than 5 hours
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- Video shows meteor fireball exploding over Northern England
- Another breathtaking meteor fireball event, this time over Russia's Urals
- Spectacular meteor fireball over Southern California was small asteroid or comet fragment, NOT space debris re-entry
- Large meteor fireball explodes over Andalusia, Spain - Meteorites possible
- Meteor fireball caught on camera exploding over the sky of Lebanon
- Huge meteor fireball spotted in skies over Cornwall, UK
- Asteroid fireball explodes over the Great Lakes
- Blazing blue meteor turns night into day over Israel
- Meteor fireball spotted over Huron County, Ontario
- Mysterious fireball flies across sky before disappearing over Southampton, UK
- Meteor fireball filmed over East Anglia, UK
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Cyprus
- Did a meteorite start a fire and leave a small crater in Florida?
- Meteor fireball filmed over Sarasota, Florida
- Hurricanes, earthquakes and now a daytime meteor: Fireball blazes over Puerto Rico in broad daylight
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Pozan, Poland
- 'Green flash' seen in Fort Collins, Colorado night sky likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball spotted over Ottawa - Gatineau, Canada
- Cure for All Viruses? Scientists discover holy grail which could lead to Universal Vaccine
- Indian authorities propose use of homeopathy to prevent coronavirus
- Best of the Web: Strung-out population: 70% of Americans' donated blood found to contain Xanax
- People are dying needlessly: Orthomolecular treatments for coronavirus
- Five therapeutic effects of honey in treating wounds and infections
- Sperm counts continue to drastically drop in Western men
- Federal dietary guidelines need to cut carbohydrates
- I had to start eating meat again for medical reasons, and now I'm questioning everything
- Chaga mushroom: This unusual tree fungus is a medicinal powerhouse
- How to make thieves oil and why you should be using it daily
- Electronic health records prioritize insurance billing over patients and doctors hate them
- Caffeine has been a boon for civilization, Michael Pollan says. But it has come at a cost
- South Dakota considers first state bill to outlaw all vaccine and medical mandates
- The importance of melatonin for optimal health
- Richard (Bud) Veech, the unknown scientist behind the ketogenic diet, dies at 84
- Best of the Web: Did Coronavirus outbreak originate in a lab? Novel sequence in 2019-nCoV Virus genome suggests man-made cause
- 'No effective therapeutics': WHO downplays reports of 'breakthrough' in battle against coronavirus
- Are mandatory antidepressants for children in the pipeline?
- Children's mental health is affected by sleep duration
- Boy, 11, dies of flu virus that attacked his heart despite getting the flu shot that NIH doctors say is a 'mismatch for kids'
- Darwin Day: Discovery Institute's Video series "Secrets of the Cell with Michael Behe"
- Would you stand up to an oppressive regime or would you conform? Here's the science
- The American life is killing you
- Babies are willing to give up food, showing altruism begins in infancy, study says
- The precise meaning of emotion words is different around the world
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wake Up! Gurdjieff on Sleep, Knowledge and Politics
- Consciousness cannot have have evolved argues Dutch computer scientist and philosopher
- "Positive vibes only" is toxic: The danger of New Age spiritualism
- Want spiritual growth? Read more fiction
- Gratitude helps you cooperate. Does it also make you a sucker?
- Neural and social factors contribute to ethnic differences, study finds
- Text Mining Analysis Study gets up close with near-death experiences
- Humans are hardwired to dismiss facts that don't fit their worldview, no matter their political orientation
- New study claims near death phenomenon is a positive experience
- Today I learned that not everyone has an internal monologue and it has ruined my day
- Want to change your personality? It may not be easy to do alone
- Babies are aware of bilingualism from birth — if not before
- Splendid isolation: how I stopped time by sitting in a forest for 24 hours
- 5 things confident people don't do
- Early life adversity identified as top risk factor for mental disorders
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Winged being observed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
- 'Giant UFO' or drones over California town?
- Expedition Bigfoot' scours Oregon woods for signs of the mythical and elusive beast
- UFO hunter claims spike in sightings of 'snake-like objects' in US skies - speculation runs rampant
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack
- Wild weather has thousands of Brits set to either lose or gain a trampoline
- Iconic Statue of Liberty last seen walking back to France
- Airport employees don bear costume to scare loitering langur monkeys away from runways in India
- Southern Poverty Law Center adds itself to list of hate groups: 'An organization with a clear history of rank intolerance'
- Assad is destroying the last seedlings of democracy in Idlib!
- Surprise candidate Hiltasha Clintonov declared winner of Iowa caucuses
- Groundhog sees Jungian shadow, predicts everlasting winter of the soul
- Dems who ran sham impeachment hearings horrified at Republicans running sham impeachment trial
- Swing low, sweet irony: Brexiteers couldn't burn EU flag due to European fireproofing standards
- Sweet revenge: 'Redneck' farmers withhold ingredients needed to make avocado toast from coastal elites
- People believe the coronavirus and Corona beer are related, Google trends show
- Babylon Bee purchases competing satire site CNN in major deal!
- Twitter trolls UK Examiner over publishing fake new blue passport with Monty Python quote
- US Space Force logo may look like a Star Trek rip-off, or is it a Russian rip-off?
- Satirical 'historic landmark' plaque for Alan Dershowitz added to Epstein's former UES mansion
- Billionaires unveil statue of beloved friend Jeffrey Epstein at Davos
- Impeachment proceedings has Congress facing grueling 30-hour weeks
- American people may tamper with next election warns Schiff
- The elephant in the room!
Quote of the Day
Men fight for liberty and win it with hard knocks. Their children, brought up easy, let it slip away again, poor fools. And their grandchildren are once more slaves.
- D.H. Lawrence
Recent Comments
Merkel and her politicks are annoying as hell! Even after her immigrant debacles shes still there... Makes you wonder how much people vote for...
I'm giving moral and financial support to local farmers. By buying meat and dairy en masse ...
Looking back, it is not the first time that "scientists" believed to have discovered the panacea. Unfortunately, we live in a world of unintended...
So the buying of wet ones on a credit pays off
i am so glad trump is building that wall, it should be around the whole country! not to keep immigrants out, but the insane inhabitants of the usa...
Comment: See also: