The Department of Canadian heritage, which is run by the Liberal Member of Parliament Steven Guilbeault, is paying journalists to write stories on climate change, according to Blacklock's Reporter When launching the Local Journalism Initiative in 2019, the then Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said that "our government is committed to ensuring Canadians everywhere continue to have access to accurate, diverse and relevant news."As well as this, the Yukon-based publication The Narwhal received a subsidy after writing, "It seems like British Columbia is always on fire... The Narwhal tracks government commitments to climate change and separates the wheat from the chaff."The Narwhal then went on to publish stories like ""Meet The Alberta Climate Activists Who Say They're Not Scared Of Jason Kenney."