Society's Child
Promoters of climate anxiety
Cliff Mass Weather Blog
Mon, 09 Dec 2019 00:01 UTC
And one does not have to spend much time looking for candidates for this netherworld — the front page of the Seattle Times will do fine.
On Sunday, our local tabloid featured a story about fearful/desperate folks dealing with their apocalyptic fears about climate change.
eco-grief, and non-profits like Climate Action Families have sessions for folks that are paralyzed with fear and grief over climate change. Some local Seattle therapists are specializing in climate grief therapy, and even the UW has sessions for students:
I have gotten so many calls and emails from desperate folks I can't list them here. One woman tearfully told me her mother was desperately ill in California, but she couldn't move to be with her because she was afraid of the effects of climate change in that state. Another woman called, terribly worried about fires in western Washington from global warming. A few others asked about where they should move to escape our local apocalyptical conditions.
Global warming is a very serious issue, but most of the impacts are in the future. There is much we can do to address global warming, both in terms of adaptation and mitigation. There is, in fact, much reason for optimism.
So why are all these people so anxiety-ridden and desperate? I believe it is the unconscionable exaggeration, hype, and fear-mongering of our media, special interest groups, some activist scientists, and a number of politicians. And it is unethical, ungrounded in science, and hurting the most vulnerable among us.
The Seattle Times is one of the worst offenders. I can provide a few dozen example of fear-mongering headlines, completely adrift from the truth. Like the June story claiming heat waves will claim hundreds of lives (actually 725) for each heat wave later in century (see below). It was complete nonsense, with extreme assumptions about warming rates and assuming no one would buy an air conditioner.
Stories in a number of media outlets, amplified by special interest groups, talk about "tipping points", and that it will be too late in 1, 10 or 12 years. No hope after that. Unfounded in the science. And enough to push some emotionally sensitive people over the edge.
And, of course, there is all this talk about existential threats which have no support in the reports of the international scientific community (the IPCC) or the U.S. Climate Assessment. They predict a minor reduction in the future GDP, no more.
I could do ten blogs on this topic, but I won't. The truth is that some very irresponsible folks are hyping and exaggerating the impacts of the minor global warming we have had so far, sending vulnerable individuals into a panic. And these irresponsible folks and individuals are painting an apocalyptic view of the future that is completely at odds with the best science. Some do it for more money (advertising clicks), some do it for political reasons, and others like the attention.
But it is just wrong, and the harm they are doing to members of our community is substantial and unconscionable.
Comment: As was noted recently in this article, even the mainstream climate scientists who buy the IPCC schtick are pointing out the exaggerated claims of the extremists and the negative effect it's having on the general population. Radicals have essentially taken ahold of the the narrative and are running wild with it. It's no longer about science (nor was it ever).
See also:
- Democrats demand YouTube censor "climate misinformation" videos
- Analysts say EU carbon tax more about political wrangling and increasing revenue than tackling climate change
- Soros pumps $1B into 'university network' to 'fight climate change', 'rescue democracy' from 'dictators Trump, Xi, Modi'
- Douglas Murray: Terrifying our children with doom mongering propaganda on climate change is nothing less than abuse
- Cusack, Bernie's prophet of doom: Only 10-12 years to stop climate change & 'predatory capitalism'
- David 'Greta of the Third Age' Attenborough launches BBC's climate bedwetting blitzkrieg
Reader Comments
I believe all creatures have purpose (as food, to decompose the dead, as pollinators, as movers who agitate the airways or to purify the air etc). Consequently, if the ratio between different species becomes distorted the entire foundation of our natural order will cease to be able sustain us (think of the building block games of Jenga or Kerplunk where all the parts are interdependent.)
I apologise if this viewpoint causes alarm or distress or fear but maybe we need to wake up and recognise the magnitude of the problems that we are faced with.
That being said, humans have the ability to consider these problems and find practical solutions, if we care enough.
For example, we know that in nature creatures exist to break down dead leaves and tree branches and that this process releases CO2. Humans can manage the speed of this process and limit the excess CO2 simply by doing what nature does but by doing it quicker.
Hence - all njewspapers should be in the fiction section of the library.
And, people of any level of intellect should use them for birdcages.