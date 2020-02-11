Earth Changes
5-year-old dies after family pit bull terrier attack in Oro Grande, California
vvng.com
Mon, 10 Feb 2020 10:53 UTC
It happened just before 3:00 pm., on February 10, 2020, in the 15000 block of Portland Street.
According to the caller, the family dog was attacking a 5-year-old family member and would not let go.
The child succumbed to his injuries before law enforcement and fire officials arrived. There were no other children present during the attack.
"Through the investigation, deputies learned the child was being supervised by an adult relative at the residence. The adult stepped out of the room, leaving the child alone with the Pitbull. When he returned, the dog was attacking the child and would not release him," stated a sheriff's press release.
The owner signed over custody of the dog to the San Bernardino County Animal Control.
The home is located several hundred feet away from an elementary school.
A child-like man is not a man whose development has been arrested; on the contrary, he is a man who has given himself a chance of continuing to develop long after most adults have muffled themselves in the cocoon of middle-aged habit and convention.
