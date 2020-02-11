A 5-year-old boy died after he was attacked by the family dog at a home in Oro Grande Monday.It happened just before 3:00 pm., on February 10, 2020, in the 15000 block of Portland Street.There were no other children present during the attack."Through the investigation, deputies learned the child was being supervised by an adult relative at the residence. The adult stepped out of the room, leaving the child alone with the Pitbull. When he returned, the dog was attacking the child and would not release him," stated a sheriff's press release.The owner signed over custody of the dog to the San Bernardino County Animal Control.The home is located several hundred feet away from an elementary school.