'Political diagnosis'

Not all publicity is good publicity

Some are skeptical about a new psychiatric condition found almost exclusively among children of rejected refugees in Sweden. But Hollywood is lapping it up, even if its coverage will only create more victims, real and imagined.I am not surprised that the film 'Life Overtakes Me' has won an Oscar nomination for a documentary short. This film resonates with Western filmmakers' - and activists' - fascination with psychological problems, particularly those suffered by children.Resignation syndrome is an almost-entirely mysterious condition that had never been diagnosed until the 1990s, and is not officially recognized anywhere outside of Sweden. To what extent it is physical, psychological or social is still being hotly debated in the pages of both medical journals and Scandinavian newspaper columns.According to one sympathetic film critic, it is a story not unlike 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,' where having fallen under the spell of the evil Queen, the beautiful Princess falls into a perpetual slumber.The illness inflicted on the beautiful Princess can only be cured by the love of the handsome Prince. In contrast, the refugee children afflicted by resignation syndrome are only cured when their families are offered an official permit allowing them the right of residency in Sweden.There is no doubt that, when confronted with unsettling and painful conditions, some children may withdraw from external reality. Shutting oneself off from the world serves as a defense mechanism adopted by some children, who cannot deal with the unsettling difficulties that confront them. Such reactions are quite understandable in the face of the experience of profound disappointment. It is therefore not surprising that this illness in Sweden is almost always linked to failed migration claims.In the first instance, the condition described as resignation syndrome should be interpreted as a sublimated expression of a child's cry for help and attention. Like self-harming, the impulse to exert a degree of control over one's circumstances is likely to be the main driver of the spread of this syndrome.Its more recent emergence amongst children whose parents are making migration claims to Australia from Nauru is an example of what Ahmed characterized as an 'example of the globalization of refuge illness behavior.'No doubt politically it makes a lot of sense for advocates of refugees to promote their cause by drawing attention to the suffering and trauma experienced by young children. Resignation syndrome dramatizes the extreme response of children to what for them are extreme conditions.While I have every sympathy with children left in desperate circumstances thousands of miles away from their homeland, I am less charitable towards the motivations of the filmmakers.Only the most heartless souls can remain indifferent to the plight of young children, frozen in time, perhaps not really alive at all.The dramatization of children who have fallen into a coma-like state will unsettle the audience watching 'Life Overtakes Me.' It may even help more children to get their Swedish (or Australian) passports.There is already a tragic precedent for this.We need to be careful that our well-intentioned concern for refugees does not inadvertently create an environment hospitable to the explosion of resignation syndrome through the millions of child refugees worldwide.Frank Furedi is an author and social commentator is an emeritus professor of sociology at the University of Kent in Canterbury.