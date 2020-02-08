Brazil's Workers Party (PT) Saturday announced that it will participate in the October municipal elections without making alliances with the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) or the Democratic Party (DEM), which are supporting President Jair Bolsonaro's Neoliberal policies.
"Our party will seek to establish a 'Popular Democratic Front' with the participation of the leftist parties, social movements, progressive sectors, the Brazil Popular Front, and the People Without Fear Front," Federal lawmaker and PT president Gleisi Hoffmann said.
She also explained that the Workers' Party seeks to "build the social and popular strength necessary to prevent setbacks and defeat the Bolsonaro administration's policies."
The PSDB and DEM are supporting the Brazilian far-right government's agenda, which seeks to reduce social investment, privatize public assets, and facilitate business inside the Amazon.
The PT indicated that its candidates for mayor may establish alliances with ideologically related partners, including the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL), the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB), the Democratic Labor Party (PDT) or the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB), among others.
Lula talks about the fact that the Brazilian elite does not support the social rise of the poor because it does not support the poor being at restaurants, clubs, airports or other places that the elite attendsThese clarifications were made to deny fake news according to which the PT wants to make pacts even with the Social Liberal Party (PSL), which promoted Bolsonaro in the 2018 presidential elections.
The Workers' Party also confirmed that its candidates must publicly commit to opposing Bolsonaro and his policies.
"Any alliance that does not seek to eliminate the neoliberal agenda will do very little for democracy in Brazil and nothing for its population," the Workers' Party stressed and indicated that the October elections will allow it to regain strength to face the 2020 presidential elections.
On Saturday, thousands of Brazilians are gathering in Rio de Janeiro to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Workers' Party, which was founded by trade union leaders, leftist intellectuals and Catholics linked to the Theology of Liberation on February 10, 1980, amidst the military dictatorship.