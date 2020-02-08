© Reuters/Mussa Qawasma



A senior Palestinian official blamed US President Donald Trump's Middle East plan for the recent turmoil, after the US leader's son-in-law said local leaders were inciting violence.Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said in a statement.His remarks came a day after Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and mastermind behind the so-called 'deal of the century', accused Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of urging his supporters to carry out violence.He calls for days of rage in response and he said that even before he saw the plan," Kushner told reporters in New York after meeting with UN Security Council members.After Trump's peace plan for the region was unveiled in January, various Palestinian factions had a rare moment of unity as they staged protests denouncing occupation. Trump's plan proposes a Palestinian state in the form of several enclaves mostly surrounded by Israeli territory. While firmly rejected by Palestine, it was hailed by Israel, with PM Benjamin Netanyahu saying that his country is offering Palestinians "conditional, limited sovereignty."