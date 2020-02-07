© Alex Brandon/AP



A total and unequivocal rejection of Zionism and the State of Israel, a plan by which Palestine will transition from an apartheid state to a democratic country and immediate implementation of the Palestinian right of return.

Zionism, fascism and apartheid

A Spectacle at the White House

Jerusalem

The State of Israel has been a good custodian of Jerusalem. During Israel's stewardship, it has kept Jerusalem open and secure.

© AP



Gaza

The Palestinian Communities of 1948

The Triangle Communities consist of Kafr Qara, Ar'ara, Baha al-Gharbiyye, Umm al Fahm, Qalansawe, Tayibe, Kafr Qasim, Tira, Kafr Bara and Jaljulia. These communities, which largely self-identify as Palestinian, were originally designated to fall under Jordanian control during the negotiations of the Armistice Line of 1949, but ultimately were retained by Israel for military reasons that have since been mitigated. The Vision contemplates the possibility, subject to agreement of the parties that the borders of Israel will be redrawn such that the Triangle Communities become part of the State of Palestine.

Refugees and the right of return

© Khalil Hamra/AP



A final note of humiliation