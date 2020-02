The "Deal of the Century" will not serve for peace. Besides legitimizing the Israeli occupation, it does not take into account the rights of the Palestinian population.Thousands of Palestinians held numerous demonstrations on the first Friday following the announcement of the so-called "Deal of the Century" promoted by the U.S. President Donald Trump From Gaza to the West Bank, people protested energetically againstthat will not resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.In the streets of Aman, the capital of Jordan, the "Deal of the Century Disaster" also generated vehement protests in front of the U.S. embassy, ​​where protesters saidIn Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, thousands of outraged people took to the streets to denounce that some Arab countries collaborated with the United States and Israel in the elaboration of a plan aimed at depriving Palestinians of their fundamental rights.Also, Trump's idea seeks to prevent the return of Palestinian refugees to currently occupied territories.​​​​​​​On Friday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyiphe said and asked the Christian world to confront the U.S. plan because "Christians are also entitled to Jerusalem."On Wednesday, Erdogan said that Trump's plan will not serve for peace. Besides legitimizing the Israeli occupation, it does not take into account the rights of the Palestinian population.​​​​​​​The United Nations, together with other international organizations and a significant number of countries, consider East Jerusalem occupied Palestinian territory.Previously, on Aug. 20, 1980, the UN Security Council condemned the attempted annexation of East Jerusalem by Israel, for it was a violation of international law.Historically, Palestine has aspired to have its capital in East Jerusalem. According to the current US proposal, however, such capital would be located only in a part of East Jerusalem, which would be in the area east and north of the current security barrier​​​​​."​​​​​​