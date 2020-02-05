Puppet Masters
Khamenei: 'Deal of the Century' will die before Trump does' accusing it of being an 'American plot'
RT
Wed, 05 Feb 2020 09:42 UTC
"The American plot of the 'Deal of the Century' will die before Trump dies," Khamenei wrote on his official Twitter account on Wednesday.
Khamenei vowed that Iran will continue "standing up and fighting for the Palestinian people and Palestinian groups" in any way it can. Iran's supreme leader earlier blasted Trump's plan as "devilish and vicious," and said that Muslim nations will never allow it to be implemented.
Trump has been promising to produce a workable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since he was elected president in 2016, and finally revealed the proposed roadmap in late January with much fanfare. The plan envisages the creation of an "independent" Palestinian state with a capital on the outskirts of East Jerusalem, which is currently controlled by Israel.
The deal, however, rules out two key demands of the Palestinians - the return of all Palestinian refugees and the removal of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, which the UN considers illegal and an obstacle to creating a viable Palestinian state.
The deal was predictably endorsed by US ally Israel and blasted by the Palestinian leadership. The 'Deal of the Century', as the Trump administration dubbed it, was then rejected by the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which comprises 57 Muslim-majority countries.
Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who was one of the masterminds of the proposed roadmap, argued that the Palestinians should accept the plan as a starting point for further talks if they want to be "realistic." He said that the Palestinians can propose changes to the borders laid out in the deal as well.
Comment: What was momentarily on the table is now in the trash can. Jared Kushner had one chance to equally honor both sides of the solution with pre-plan input from both Palestinians and Israelis to construct a fair bargain. Negotiations after the fact? Not happening.