After bombshell sex abuse allegations shocked the French sport, the country's sports officials have unequivocally pointed the finger at Didier Gailhaguet, who has been in charge of national figure skating for more than 20 years., Gailhaguet has been running the post of the French Federation of Ice Sports (FFSG) since 1998 becoming one of the most powerful figures in the sport nationally.Last week, four French female skaters came forward to accuse three coaches of abuse and rape when they were minors. One of the alleged victims to suffer at the hands of her former coach is world bronze medalist Sarah Abitbol, who claimed that she was raped by Gilles Beyer when she was between the ages of 15 and 17.Shocking revelations by female athletes who claimed to have been systematically abused by coaches raised a serious question of whether France's figure skating bosses were aware of the crimes committed right under their noses.The irremovable boss of French figure skating was implicated in a huge row at the Salt Lake Olympics in 2002 after a French judge Marie-Reine Le Gougne admitted to having badly judged the pairs competition acting on the instructions of Gailhaguet.The scandal which forced the International Skating Union (ISU) to change the judging system didn't prevent Gailhaguet from being re-elected as the FFSG head the same year.Gailhaguet hasn't yet commented on the scandal that undermined the sport's credibility, but many athletes, including Sophie Moniotte, vice-world champion in ice dancing, insist he was aware of the criminal actions directed against the underage skaters.It remains unknown whether 'little Napoleon' will leave his seemingly unshakable position, but one thing is clear the scandal has inflicted irreparable damage to the sport which has recently been the nation's pride.