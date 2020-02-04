© AFP / OLIVIER MORIN



Prosecutors in France are investigationg allegations into underage sex abuse within the sport of figure skating, per reports from the Agence France Presse.Abitbol claimed in an interview with L'Obs newspaper, that Beyer had systematically sexually assaulted her and raped her between 1990 and 1992, when she was between the ages of 15 and 17.She also stated that neither her parents nor French figure skating authorities were aware of her alleged ordeal at the time.But now it appears her interview has prompted a change of heart, and now an investigation has reportedly been launched.Prosecutor Remy Heitz said in a statement that the investigation will seek to "identify other victims who might have suffered similar offences."