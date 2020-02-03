"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone and every family member impacted by the incident today. We are gathering details and will assist the Kern County police in every way possible during their investigation. What we do know at this time is that the incident involved schedule 6848-1, traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco."

One person was killed, and five were injured early Monday morning after a man opened fire on a Greyhound bus traveling on Interstate 5 near the Grapevine and headed to the Bay Area, according to the California Highway Patrol.The suspect has been taken into custody, the CHP said., the CHP said. There were 40 people on the bus.The suspect got off the bus after the shooting, leaving the weapon on the bus, the CHP said. The bus then proceeded to the Grapevine Road exit and pulled into a gas station.the CHP said.and were taken to local hospitals, the CHP said.Greyhound released a statement later Monday: