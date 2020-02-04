© Phil Taylor /SWNS.COM



Comical footage shows a group of revelling Brexiteers attempt to burn an European Union flag during Brexit Day celebrations - but fail "due to European fireproofing regulations".The group try to light the flag as a show of protest but the flames quickly flicker out and the material simply appears to melt.The revellers had, according to witnesses in Bolton, Greater Manchester, hadn't taken into account European fire safety regulations which require all flags to be fire-retardant.But the determined mates continue their painstaking efforts for several minutes in the edited clip, as people can be heard in the background shouting "F*** the EU". Eventually they decide to tear the flag apart instead.Around 100 revellers gathered in Bolton's town square last night to watch the bells bong in celebration of Brexit.A bystander, who wished not to be named, said he saw them hold up the flag and attempt to ignite it with a lighter while singing "God Saves The Queen" but gave up after a few attempts.He said: "There were a few people here and there but it was more or less deserted."I saw a group of people holding up a flag and they tried to light it repeatedly with a lighter but failed."They were singing God Saves The Queen - but a few of them were struggling to remember the words."After it failed to light up they gave up and continued celebrating."