Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Sweet revenge: 'Redneck' farmers withhold ingredients needed to make avocado toast from coastal elites
Babylon Bee
Wed, 29 Jan 2020 00:00 UTC
"Until further notice, you'll have to farm your own wheat and grow your own avocados," a spokesperson for America's farmers said as he chewed on a stalk of Timothy grass and did other stereotypical farmer things. "Have fun! Yeehaw!"
Avocado farmers in rural parts of Florida and California reminded city dwellers just how juicy and delicious their avocados are. "Man, these are just perfect -- would go great on a nice, warm piece of toast. It would be a real shame if I didn't ship these to the cities, since I'm just a hick farmer and all."
The coastal elites were devastated by the sanctions, as the only thing they know how to grow is marijuana in their parents' basements.
"Nooooo!!!" screamed one Hollywood screenwriter as his assistant nervously informed him there would be no avocado toast with his latte this morning. "I can't even!"
CNN's Don Lemon wrote a formal apology to the farmers, but they claimed they couldn't read it and so the sanctions would continue.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- India and Russia may cooperate in building nuclear plants in Africa and Middle East
- Texas mother loses appeal to gain power to transition her young son into a girl
- Sweet revenge: 'Redneck' farmers withhold ingredients needed to make avocado toast from coastal elites
- Dr. Jordan Peterson says the government should get out of sex education altogether
- Trump acquittal near with senate likely to deny witnesses today
- Snakes in suits: Are psychopaths running the world?
- Up to 43 inches of snow falls on the Alps in 72 hours
- Today I learned that not everyone has an internal monologue and it has ruined my day
- If Brexit actually goes ahead Bojo's Britain has a lot of work to do
- Russian prosecutors drop murder charges against sisters who stabbed their abusive father
- Pentagon identifies 2 airmen killed in Afghan crash, denies hostile action, residents doubt Taliban involvement
- Tim Hortons pulls Beyond Meat products from Ontario and British Columbia after proving unpopular with diners
- Climate change: Worst emissions scenario 'exceedingly unlikely'
- Neanderthal genes found for first time in African populations
- Ex-Trump aide Carter Page files suit against DNC over dossier: 'This is only the first salvo'
- Best of the Web: Pentagon AGAIN increases casualty numbers from Iranian airstrikes against US base in Iraq, this time to "50, as of today" - UPDATE: Now it's 64!
- Here it is: SIDS listed as a side effect on a DTaP vaccine insert
- Best of the Web: Dissatisfaction with democracy "at record high" - world's largest study
- Strong quakes hammer Greece for second day
- Want to change your personality? It may not be easy to do alone
- India and Russia may cooperate in building nuclear plants in Africa and Middle East
- Trump acquittal near with senate likely to deny witnesses today
- If Brexit actually goes ahead Bojo's Britain has a lot of work to do
- Pentagon identifies 2 airmen killed in Afghan crash, denies hostile action, residents doubt Taliban involvement
- Ex-Trump aide Carter Page files suit against DNC over dossier: 'This is only the first salvo'
- Hillary Clinton vs Mark Zuckerberg
- New police policy disclosure: Sergei Skripal's home isn't his castle, it's the British Government's
- US House: Bill passed to block funding for military action against Iran
- Oliver Stone: Hollywood more heavily censored post 2001, films bashing US Army/CIA can't go public
- Trump's 'vision' for Israeli-Palestinian peace is DOA, perhaps that's by design
- US' F-35 jet's gun can't shoot straight plus 873 software 'issues'
- Flashback: This 1987 news segment on Joe Biden appears to catch the Presidential hopeful lying over and over again
- UkraineGate documentary alleges Poroshenko 'most corrupt president ever,' Hunter Biden's board job may have been bribe for his father
- Viktor Shokin demands criminal probe of Joe Biden in declaration to Kiev prosecutors
- 'Without any sympathy and empathy': China furious at Danish newspaper over image of flag with coronavirus
- US demands Iraq join war against Iran or be destroyed
- Dershowitz: Even if Bolton article true, 'quid pro quo' is not impeachable
- Kushner urges Israel not to annex chunks of the West Bank as Knesset vows to 'fast-track' vote
- PACE ratifies full credentials of Russian delegation, rejecting five-nation challenge
- Trump's 'Deal of the Century' is an 'offer they can't refuse', and that's why it will likely work
- Texas mother loses appeal to gain power to transition her young son into a girl
- Dr. Jordan Peterson says the government should get out of sex education altogether
- Snakes in suits: Are psychopaths running the world?
- Russian prosecutors drop murder charges against sisters who stabbed their abusive father
- Tim Hortons pulls Beyond Meat products from Ontario and British Columbia after proving unpopular with diners
- Best of the Web: Pentagon AGAIN increases casualty numbers from Iranian airstrikes against US base in Iraq, this time to "50, as of today" - UPDATE: Now it's 64!
- Best of the Web: Dissatisfaction with democracy "at record high" - world's largest study
- Flashback: Undoing the dis-education of Millennials
- 'Spring forward' to daylight saving time brings surge in deadly crashes, study
- Coronavirus outbreak: Following the money
- Mexican conservationist Homero Gómez González was reported missing by his family on January 14, found dead in well
- Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Indian Muslim board to Supreme court
- Diversity checklist: Doctor Who unveils a black female Doctor despite massive ratings slump
- First case of coronavirus confirmed in Chicago; second case confirmed in US - UPDATE
- UK TV presenter resigns over 'angry ape' race row: 'Found guilty of quoting Shakespeare by woke snowflakes'
- Farmers in Spain block roads in huge protest at collapsing olive oil prices
- 'The greater the insults to Julian the stronger I become', Assange's father in exclusive interview
- Greta Inc.: Thunberg files application to trademark her name
- Homeland Security cracks down on counterfeit goods, tickets ahead of the Super Bowl
- Crime-think: Facebook censors Jordan Peterson video link sent in PRIVATE message
- Neanderthal genes found for first time in African populations
- Scientists have found 330-million-year-old sharks fossilized in a Kentucky cave
- Wreck found believed to be 95-year-old ship that vanished near Bermuda Triangle
- Ancient stone tools found in Siberian cave overturn accepted theories on Neanderthal migrations
- Pliny the Elder's remains were found on shores of Pompeii, researchers believe
- Egypt's fascinating 'Valley of the Whales'
- Surprising revelations about Egyptian mummy Takabuti and her death
- Usa̧klı Höyük: Earliest mosaic in the world found in Turkey - Was this the center for the cult of the "storm god"?
- 2,600 year old princely tomb of Iron Age mystery man packed with grave goods and chariot discovered in Italy
- 437 million years old scorpion fossil found
- "Hitler's professional agent": Declassified CIA docs detail Ukraine's "national hero" Stepan Bandera's war crimes
- Two megalithic groups in Spain found to have different diets, child-rearing and burial practices
- Mt Vesuvius victim's brain 'turned to glass' as hundreds more baked to death - studies
- Ancient genomes point to unique population of hunter-gatherers
- Yarrabubba is Earth's oldest known impact crater
- 6,600 year old aboriginal aquaculture system revealed by Australia's wildfires
- Ancient wonders: Five little-known archaeological sites in the UK
- Not your REAL dad: If you come from poverty & live in a city good odds your family tree is full of cuckolds, says pioneering study
- SOTT Focus: A History Lesson For Westerners Parrotting The Lie That Stalin 'Colluded With Hitler to Start WW2'
- Zodiacal system in Iron-Age Britain
- Climate change: Worst emissions scenario 'exceedingly unlikely'
- Bubbling carbon dioxide vent discovered on the seafloor off the Philippines
- Indian scientists develop 'space bricks' for future construction projects on the moon
- Wise oysters, galloping sea stars, and more: The biological marvels just keep coming
- Human mutation rates steady across diverse groups - except the Amish
- 'Biorobotic hybrid heart' beats like the real thing
- Antarctica: Mysterious spewing particles defy physics
- More gene surprises: Cell codes contain information that goes far beyond DNA
- NASA: 5 asteroids making close approach to Earth on January 30
- NSF's newest solar telescope produces first images of the sun in never before seen detail
- Meet the rare 'sea wolves' who live off the ocean & are marathon swimmers
- Latest on Betelgeuse, discovery of a new supernova and new comet Iwamoto
- Pentagon: US to match current Russian hypersonic capabilities ...in 2040
- Red Sea discovered to be releasing large quantities of polluting gases
- Skies over Pittsburgh: Two defunct satellites to narrowly avoid collision at 32,800 mph on January 29
- Why you need to know about regenerative agriculture
- Mycologist Paul Stamets discovers all natural pest-fighting fungi
- Book that launched intelligent design movement 'Mystery of Life's Origin' gets greatly expanded
- Researchers find some species of wasps learn to recognize faces
- NASA: 2 asteroids currently heading for close encounter with Earth
- Up to 43 inches of snow falls on the Alps in 72 hours
- Strong quakes hammer Greece for second day
- 50,000 houses without electricity in Perth, Australia after freak weather sets fire to power poles
- Emergency declared after rain and floods in Atacama region, Chile
- Cloudiest January day on record for Minnesota, major flooding of Mississippi river expected
- 'Unbelievable': Giant sinkhole threatens to swallow 2 mobile homes in Tallahassee, Florida
- Waterspout filmed off Delray Beach, Florida
- The most snow on the ground on record in Kazakhstan
- "The Dunes": NEW type of aurora discovered, and the unexpected physics behind it
- 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands
- 6 dead, 3 missing after floods in North Sumatra, Indonesia following a foot of rainfall in 24 hours
- Heavy snowfall closes 300 roads in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico stages dramatic nighttime show
- Bitterly cold wave sweeps over Saudi Arabia's north
- Torrential rain breaks records in Australia's North Queensland as 529mm of rain falls in 24 hours
- Shallow magnitude 6.1 aftershock hits near Cayman Islands - USGS
- Storm dumps heavy snow along highways in Alaska - 18 inches within 24 hours
- Flash flood kills at least 3 in Tanzania
- Jamaica earthquake: Huge shallow 7.7-magnitude tremor hits off island's coast - tsunami warning issued
- Some 8,000 migratory birds mysteriously perish at wildlife sanctuary in northern Iran
- Large meteor fireball explodes over Andalusia, Spain - Meteorites possible
- Apparent meteor fireball seen on video flashes across night sky in Southern California
- Meteor fireball caught on camera exploding over the sky of Sannine, Lebanon
- Huge meteor fireball spotted in skies over Cornwall, UK
- Asteroid fireball explodes over the Great Lakes
- Blazing blue meteor turns night into day over Israel
- Meteor fireball spotted over Huron County, Ontario
- Mysterious fireball flies across sky before disappearing over Southampton, UK
- Meteor fireball filmed over East Anglia, UK
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Cyprus
- Did a meteorite start a fire and leave a small crater in Florida?
- Meteor fireball filmed over Sarasota, Florida
- Hurricanes, earthquakes and now a daytime meteor: Fireball blazes over Puerto Rico in broad daylight
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Pozan, Poland
- 'Green flash' seen in Fort Collins, Colorado night sky likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball spotted over Ottawa - Gatineau, Canada
- Rooftop cameras capture another meteor fireball over Madison, Wisconsin
- Meteor fireball blazed over Anchorage, Alaska on 21 Dec 2019
- Meteor believed to have caused loud boom, flash of light in Saratoga County, New York
- Doorbell camera captures meteor fireball streaking over Saskatoon, Canada
- Here it is: SIDS listed as a side effect on a DTaP vaccine insert
- Kids who are glued to screens are couch potatoes by 5, according to study
- Coronavirus: Self treatment recommendations for new virus that is shutting down entire cities
- Diabetes damage control
- CDC funded study shows the vaccinated shed 6.3 times more flu virus, just by breathing
- At the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, Western medicine meets traditional Chinese remedies
- Veteran Affairs tests keto diet for diabetic patients, raising ire of nay-sayers
- When is a pesticide not a pesticide? Apparently when it coats a seed
- How a vegan diet could affect your intelligence
- Vitamin C protects against coronavirus
- Cannabis compound found to wipe out superbugs
- Anti-inflammatory drugs slow healing, if taken at wrong time of day
- Inclisiran: The new 'cholesterol-busting jab' we should all be leary of
- "Unhealthy" gut microbiome linked to PCOS and obesity in teens
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #42 - Medications That Change Our Personality
- Vaccine for the China virus—the planet is the guinea pig for a vast experiment
- Fake food is not the answer: Rewilding food, rewilding farming
- Regenerate your mitochondria: Ginger could slow the aging process and prevent onset of diabetes, cancer & heart disorders
- "He was murdered": 13 Month old infant dies 14 hours after receiving the flu shot
- Gut power: Stomach bacteria may slow - and even reverse - Parkinson's disease
- Today I learned that not everyone has an internal monologue and it has ruined my day
- Want to change your personality? It may not be easy to do alone
- Babies are aware of bilingualism from birth — if not before
- Splendid isolation: how I stopped time by sitting in a forest for 24 hours
- 5 things confident people don't do
- Early life adversity identified as top risk factor for mental disorders
- How much does our language determine behavior?
- How therapy works and the role that real rapport has in its success
- How to be a mentally sovereign human
- Who wants to play the status game?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Living the Good Life - The Stoic Way
- Writing science fiction not reports provided greater understanding of concepts - study
- Learning is consolation for sorrow: What to do when the world gets you down
- The Power of Bad: How to overcome your brain's 'negativity bias'
- Mysteries of the human heart: The communication between heart and brain
- Question everything: The one habit that changed my life
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: That's the Spirit! The Stoic Philosophy of Pneuma
- The story of the camel, the lion, and the child: Nietzsche's three steps to a meaningful life
- 12 things I see happy people do (that unhappy people do not)
- Advice from Marcus Aurelius: A stoic way to start the day
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Winged being observed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
- 'Giant UFO' or drones over California town?
- Expedition Bigfoot' scours Oregon woods for signs of the mythical and elusive beast
- UFO hunter claims spike in sightings of 'snake-like objects' in US skies - speculation runs rampant
- Area 51 and CIA vets reveal what Cold War-era radar-tricking program has to do with recent UFO sightings
- Sweet revenge: 'Redneck' farmers withhold ingredients needed to make avocado toast from coastal elites
- People believe the coronavirus and Corona beer are related, Google trends show
- Babylon Bee purchases competing satire site CNN in major deal!
- Twitter trolls UK Examiner over publishing fake new blue passport with Monty Python quote
- US Space Force logo may look like a Star Trek rip-off, or is it a Russian rip-off?
- Satirical 'historic landmark' plaque for Alan Dershowitz added to Epstein's former UES mansion
- Billionaires unveil statue of beloved friend Jeffrey Epstein at Davos
- Impeachment proceedings has Congress facing grueling 30-hour weeks
- American people may tamper with next election warns Schiff
- The elephant in the room!
- Obese ISIS leader dubbed 'Jabba the Hutt' captured and hauled off in a TRUCK by Iraqi police
- Best actor in 'Role as a crippled old Pervert' category goes to Harvey Weinstein
- Airports rake in revenue after allowing travelers to turn off CNN for a fee
- CNN attacks Babylon Bee: 'The Internet is only big enough for one fake news site'
- As part of settlement with Nick Sandmann, CNN hosts must wear MAGA hats during all broadcasts
- Rescue kitty has been dubbed "Baby Yoda" cat
- 'Earth entered transient Black Hole during 9/11' says new evidence provided by NASA
- The impeachment circus explained
- Poll: Most people prefer annihilation by killer tsunami than being lectured by climate change activists
- Superman criticized as unrealistic for portraying a journalist as heroic
French firefighters are not joking
Quote of the Day
I am only a child playing on the beach, while vast oceans of truth lie undiscovered before me.
- Isaac Newton
Recent Comments
I've always detested mob rule(democracy). The will of the individual should never be trampled on just because "the majority" say so.
High Winds Knock Portion Of Trump's US-Mexico Border Wall Over [Link]
fwiw- found this CIA Middle East chief, Soleimani Killer and Bin Laden Hunter, dead on Jet in Afghanistan. Tasnim & Mirror told after VT &...
American industrialists heavily backed the Nazi party. The US didn't intervene in WWII until after the Soviets had gained the edge on the Nazis...
Desert regions arent exactly prepared for floods eh? Last two years there are quite a lot of these un-precedented weather patterns. Snowing and...