This artist's animation illustrates a massive asteroid belt in orbit around a star the same age and size as our Sun.
© NASA/JPL-Caltech
This artist's animation illustrates a massive asteroid belt in orbit around a star the same age and size as our Sun.
According to NASA, Earth will be visited by a total of five asteroids tomorrow. The biggest asteroid in the group is significantly larger than the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy.

As indicated in the data collected by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the first asteroid that will approach Earth is called 2018 AL12. This asteroid has an estimated diameter of 213 feet, making it the largest asteroid that will fly past Earth tomorrow.

CNEOS stated that 2018 AL12 will approach Earth on Jan. 30 at 3:13 a.m. EST at a speed of over 39,000 miles per hour. During its flyby, the asteroid will be about 0.04660 astronomical units or 4.3 million miles from the planet's center.

The second asteroid that will visit Earth's vicinity tomorrow is known as 2020 BL11. This asteroid is currently moving towards Earth at a speed of 7,000 miles per hour. CNEOS estimated that it is about 52 feet wide.

2020 BL11 will fly past Earth on Jan. 30 at 3:46 a.m. EST from a distance of 0.01156 astronomical units or 1 million miles away.

Closely following 2020 BL11 is an asteroid known as 2020 BV7. Measuring at 49 feet wide, this asteroid is traveling across space at a speed of over 18,000 miles per hour.

According to CNEOS, this asteroid will debut in Earth's neighborhood on Jan. 30 at 9:33 a.m. EST. The asteroid is expected to be about 0.01514 astronomical units or 1.4 million miles from the planet during its approach.

The next near-Earth visit will happen on Jan. 30 at 2:13 p.m. During this time, Earth will be approached by an asteroid known as 2020 BP11. As indicated in CNEOS' database, this asteroid measures about 85 feet wide and is traveling at a speed of over 17,000 miles per hour.

2020 BP11 is expected to be around 0.03140 astronomical units or roughly 2.9 million miles from Earth during its visit.

The last asteroid that will approach Earth tomorrow has been identified as 2020 BR8. This asteroid has an estimated diameter of 148 feet. It is approaching Earth at a speed of almost 66,000 miles per hour.

2020 BR8 will reach its closest distance to Earth on Jan. 30 at 8:12 p.m. EST. During this time, the asteroid will be about 0.02472 astronomical units or roughly 2.3 million miles from the planet's center.