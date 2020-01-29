© Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch

The shortage of operational infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in the Bundeswehr is now so bad that soldiers are officially advised to use cars during training, a media report claims.Bild further states that some Bundeswehr commanders have already followed this instruction and put the recommendation into practice, though the paper does not name any specific units.Supposedly one of the world's best-protected IFVs, Puma - which was soon dubbed Bundeswehr's "problem kid" - has a troubled history. When the German army was about to receive 350 Pumas in 2018, it was revealed that the "state-of-the-art" vehicles - often referred to as light tanks due to their size and weight - are simply not suitable for soldiers taller than 1.84m.German soldiers apparently got quite used to improvising amid the lack of equipment, however. In 2015, it was reported that during NATO wargames in Norway a year before, a unit sent to the drill was equipped with Boxer armored vehicles, which turned out to have no weapons at all. The soldiers - in the best traditions of Teutonic genius - used broomsticks painted black to simulate 12.7mm heavy machine guns.