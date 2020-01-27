© Reuters/Carlos Barria



President Trump rejected a reported claim by former National Security Adviser John Bolton early Monday that he tied military aid to Ukraine to investigations of Democratic candidate Joseph Biden.the president tweeted after midnight.The New York Times reported the conversation in a draft of a forthcoming book by Mr. Bolton, prompting Democrats to renew calls for his testimony in the president's impeachment trial.Mr. Trump said"Additionally, I met with President [Volodymry] Zelensky at the United Nations ... ... (Democrats said I never met)he tweeted. " I also allowed Ukraine to purchase Javelin anti-tank missiles. My Administration has done far more than the previous Administration."The president also said on Monday that the Senate shouldn't be able to call Mr. Bolton as a witness in the trial.the president tweeted. "It is up to them, not up to the Senate!"