© Pixabay / Stefan Keller

After decades of secrecy, the UK's Royal Air Force (RAF) will now publish its entire record of UFO sightings above British territory, in an unprecedented move which is sure to spark even more conspiracy theories.The RAF closed down its 'UFO desk' in 2009 after 50 years of reports in which no serious threat was identified. Records from this RAF unit were traditionally sent to the National Archives, where they were kept as classified documents.Now, however, the most recent reports will be placed in an online archive on a dedicated gov.uk page, according to a Freedom of Information request submitted by the PA news agency.The declassification clearance process is already under way and the spokesperson expects they will be published online "some time within the first quarter of 2020."The archives are comprised entirely of correspondence with members of the public, who have had to file UFO sighting reports with local police since the RAF closed its UFO desk.The RAF spokesperson was careful not to confirm or deny the existence of aliens, however, merely stating that: "The MoD has no opinion on the existence or otherwise of extra terrestrial life and does not investigate UFO reports."As expected, many weren't buying the upcoming disclosure and instead fell back on old conspiracy theories.