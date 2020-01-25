TEMPS
Not much ice will be melting a -56C (-68.8F).

Every day of the past week in the Magadan region the frosts grew stronger, and over the past day the air temperature dropped below the norm by 8.5 degrees.

But in continental areas, temperature set new records. In the village of Talon, on January 24, the temperature dropped to -46.2C (-51.1 F), which is 0.2 degrees below the previous record set in 1978.

But these are not the lowest temperatures in Russia. In the east of Yakutia last night, frosts intensified to -56C (-68.8F).

'The wind chill sensation could go to -61°C in this region.'

