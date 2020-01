The AND

Over here..

The rise of

Homo Expertus

First, they came for fat

.. then they put sugar on a pedestal

Carbs are king

The Eatwell Guide was formulated by a group appointed by Public Health England, consisting primarily of members of the food and drink industry rather than independent experts.

EAT-Lancet

Following guidelines and getting fat

The proof of the pudding

"Dietary fat guidelines have prevailed for almost 40 years. The evidence base at the time of their introduction has been examined for the first time and found lacking. Evidence currently available provides no additional support." (Harcombe 2017).

Where we are now

Joan Sabaté — Chair of the Nutrition Department at the Seventh Day Adventist educational institution, Loma Linda University.

Everyone's a nutrition expert these days. Wherever you turn, you'll find a legion of pundits lining up to tell you what to eat, from your co-worker to your latest Internet guru. Then there are the official experts. They have all got something to say — and it's all different.Why not just trust the experts? Why are we even having this conversation?Because people are not convinced that they can trust official dietary advice. In theory, these guidelines are unbiased, impartial and evidence based. In reality, they are a morass of bias, partiality and powerful commercial interests.In the US, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND), formerly the American Dietetic Association, is the country's largest organisation of nutrition professionals, mainly registered dietitians. It exists ostensibly "..to reach a wider consumer audience with healthy eating messages." But firmly embedded in its core is the food industry.The UK equivalent of the AND is the British Dietetic Association (BDA). The BDA states , more bluntly than perhaps intended, that "Working with commercial organisations is important to The British Dietetic Association".There is a curious inconsistency between the foods that formed the basis of the human diet for around two and a half million years, and the foods that modern day experts urge us to eat now. Those natural foods that ensured the survival of the Homo genus throughout the entire Palaeolithic era and its various ice ages, giving rise to modern Homo sapiens, are the ones that we should avoid, because they are killing us.That's according to Homo expertus, a species of human that emerged in the 1960s, clutching a clipboard and telling us that for the entire history of humanity we'd been doing it all wrong.Fat fed us well throughout the evolution of humanity but is now the enemy of health. The prevailing wisdom since the 1960s — that saturated fat causes heart disease and that we should place carbohydrates, in the form of grains (a relatively novel food), at the centre of our diets — is based on the theory of one man. That man was Ancel Benjamin Keys, an American biologist and pathologist who, in 1952 presented his "diet-heart hypothesis".Keys noted that people in Mediterranean countries had much lower rates of heart disease than Americans, and Americans ate a lot of fat.As evidence of his theory, Keys launched, in 1956, his Seven Countries Study, based on the diets, habits and physical measurements of middle-aged men from Italy, Greece, Yugoslavia, Finland, America, the Netherlands and Japan. The results were published by the American Heart Association (AHA) in 1970 and showed that a high consumption of saturated fat was associated with greater risk of having a heart attack.Nevertheless, from then, and on the basis of Keys's theory alone, the AHA recommended that saturated fat should be replaced with vegetable oils made from corn or soya beans. As luck would have it, these were the very same oils that from the 1960s were being produced on an industrial scale.Fat may have been damned, by Keys and the AHA, but sugar was given a clean bill of health. Keys had no truck with anyone suggesting that sugar was the real culprit behind heart disease.The sugar industry was on a high, and nobody was going to stand in its way. Sugar gave you energy, and best of all didn't contain any fat. It was virtually essential to life.To make sure that everyone got the message, the sugar industry paid scientists in the 1960s to play down the link between sugar and heart disease, and instead position saturated fat as the villain, as disclosed by historical documents released and published in 2016 In March 2016, Public Health England launched its revised Eatwell Guide, the most recent incarnation of guidelines that began life as the "Balance of Good Health" in 1994.The Eatwell Guide is virtually identical to the US food pyramid, introduced in 1992, which became MyPlate in 2011, making more or less the same suggestions but with a different representation.You'd be forgiven for thinking that MyPlate and the Eatwell Guide look like they were created in honour of the food industry. Indeed, as obesity researcher and author, Dr Zoë Harcombe, observed in an editorial published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine:If you were to follow these guidelines, you would:"Base meals on potatoes, bread, rice, pasta or other starchy carbohydrates; choosing wholegrain versions where possible."It all began with one woman — Ellen G White, the yin to Ancel Keys's yang.White was the co-founder of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in the 1840s. She claimed to have had over 2000 divine visions that decreed the abstinence of alcohol, tobacco, spices, tea, coffee and meat.Naturally, products were required. The path to purification doesn't come without a business opportunity, and in stepped fellow Adventist Dr John Harvey Kellogg. Kellogg became director of the Battle Creek Sanitarium, and knew just what people needed to dampen down their impure thoughts. Cornflakes.And it was a graduate from the Battle Creek Sanitarium, and Dr Kellogg protégé, Lenna Frances Cooper, who co-founded the AND in 1917. Indeed it was Dr Kellogg who appointed Lenna as the Chief Dietitian of the Battle Creek Sanitarium.The drive for a global, plant-based diet culminated in January 2019, with the publication by the medical journal the Lancet of a report that it had commissioned, written by 37 experts from 16 countries. The Eat-Lancet report "addresses the need to feed a growing global population a healthy diet while also defining sustainable food systems that will minimise damage to our planet."The focus now is not so much on godliness as on saving yourself and the planet. According to EAT's master plan for global domination, everyone must follow a near-vegan diet.Ironically, there is no need to keep telling us to cut down on meat and eat more cereals. We already did. Since the Neolithic era, when farming began, there has been a downward trend in meat consumption which has become more pronounced since the 1970s.The reason for the apparent rise in meat consumption in both the UK and US is the continuing and enormous growth in popularity of chicken, a white meat — the most popular meat consumed over the last ten years."The success of any policy or intervention must be evaluated by relevant outcome measures." (Taubes & Teicholz 2018) The problem is these guidelines were never evidence-based.In her paper "Dietary fat guidelines have no evidence base; where next for public health nutrition advice", Dr Harcombe examines the evidence for dietary guidelines issued in 1977 in the US and later in 1983 in the UK, recommending that total fat and saturated fat consumption be reduced to 30% and 10% of total energy intake, respectively. Her extensive search for evidence found nothing whatsoever."Promoting the same dietary advice over and over again while expecting different results is indeed a kind of insanity" ( Taubes & Teicholz It's 2020, and it's time to devise some new guidelines. To that end, the USDA-HHS has announced the members of the advisory committee for the 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.We wouldn't be having this conversation if we still had to find our own food. If there were no shops, no bars, no restaurants, we'd be out there fending for ourselves as humans once did, using skills passed down to us from generation to generation and not obsessing over what is clean, or morally edifying. But having outsourced responsibility for acquiring food to unknown others has given us the time and space for some intense navel-gazing.No wonder you're so confused. Natural, traditional foods = bad. Processed factory products = good.Might I suggest that the diet that best suits us all is the one on which we evolved and to which we are genetically adapted. I call it the human diet, and you can read all about what that means in another article, You Only Need One Diet. Eating right is not so confusing when you take Big Food out of the equation. Maria Cross MSc - Nutritionist and nutrition science writer, specialising in diet and mental health. Subscribe to AllYouCanEat.org.uk for free brain food guide. @MariaXCross