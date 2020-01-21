© Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA via Reuters

Despite what some are suggesting, there is little direct equivalency between the inadvertent Iranian shoot-down of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 earlier this week, and the American shoot-down of Iranian Air Flight 655 in 1983., the Iranians would have to not only have obstinately refused to apologize for their actions, but also awarded their equivalent to the Legion of Merit decoration to the Iranian military unit responsible.I'm not kidding. That's exactly what happened.In the aftermath of that incident, the Americans did not remove the officer responsible from command, even despite the observations of a number of other US Naval personnel about his aggressive shortcomings which lead directly to the tragedy.Instead, Captain William C. Rogers III was bestowed with just such a medal "for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service as commanding officer" of the vessel which had brought down the Iranian passenger jet, specifically for the time-period in which the outrage had occurred.It took another eight years, and a long-running International Court of Justice suit for the Americans to reach a settlement with Iran which pointedly, again, mandated no apology - although did afford a multi-million dollar settlement to attempt to bring the matter to a close.Now, youon Wednesday. Its immediate reaction had been to declare a Day of Mourning for the victims; and while there had been two days of uncertainty and downplaying of potential culpability (during which time, again to their credit, the Iranians had invited Ukrainian and other foreign personnel to help investigate the cause of the crash), today's statements from the Iranian Government and Armed Forces have been anything but.That vital "A-word", "Apologies", has also issued forth from their Government - clearly and unequivocally.All within the span of two to three days, rather than being left hanging for a period of just under a decade.Now, it almost goes without saying that none of this brings anybody back from the dead; and that it would be hugely preferable for none of this to have ever occurred.Pointing out how much worse it could have been (if, for instance, the Iranians had followed the "American model" in the wake of this tragedy) does not really make circumstances any better.Yet without intending to unduly politicize - or, worse, seek to 'capitalize' upon - a senseless loss of life, it seems to me that in a period wherein month-in and month-out, we have seen seemingly endless attempts to portray the Iranians as being frothing-at-the-mouth fundamentalist inhuman monsters ... responses such as these show not only a common humanity and empathy - but that (especially when compared to their leading detractors) maybe the Iranians aren't the irrational ones, after all.