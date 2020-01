© Getty Images / Westend61

What proportion of people cheated?

Urban hot-beds, propriety, or rape?

Lower-class city-dwellers were many times more likely to become cuckolds than any other class, according to a groundbreaking study that has lifted the lid on 500 years of cheating in Western Europe.The study took in periods of great social upheaval, and included the industrial revolution and large-scale urbanization. People from all kinds of different backgrounds and social classes would have been suddenly thrown together into metropolitan melting pots, and according to the results, blood must have been running pretty hot.It was these new city-dwellers, specifically working class labourers and weavers, who had the highest rates of false paternity (around 4% on average). In contrast, merchants, farmers and craftsmen, especially those living in sparsely-populated small towns, cheated the least, with rates below 1% in those areas.So what is it about city living that drove Europeans to cheat?A combination of more opportunities, more anonymity, and reduced social control, most likely. In the countryside, everyone knows everyone else's business — making it harder to sleep around — and the church probably exercised even greater power there than it did in cities.With the advent of commercial home DNA testing kits, such as those offered by 23andMe and AncestryDNA, a lot of skeletons are falling out of closets. It may be that cuckoldry will soon become a thing of the past in a world where a simple mouth swab can tell all, and some men's rights groups demanding mandatory paternity tests at the birth of every child.But the people in this study, who lived through the industrial revolution, knew nothing of these technologies to come, and must have thought their secrets went with them to the grave.Peter Andrews is an Irish science journalist and writer, based in London. He has a background in the life sciences, and graduated from the University of Glasgow with a degree in Genetics