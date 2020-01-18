© Sputnik/Alexey Vitvitsky



"responsible for destroying monuments dedicated to Polish and Soviet soldiers and partly [responsible] for erasing the information that Warsaw was liberated by the Red Army and its allies, such as the Polish 1st and 2nd Armies, from the memory of the residents. Older people are aware [of] who liberated our capital city, but the younger generation lives in ignorance."

"After Jews and gypsies [were sent] to gas chambers, the Poles were supposed to go there. The Red Army saved us from genocide, not only planned by the Germans, but also by the Ukrainian nationalists."

'A key battle for the outcome of WWII'

'Greatly shocked

The Polish people aren't interested in the events of the past, being fully consumed by their daily hassles, and the country's authorities are using this to their advantage, freely rewriting WWII history, academics told RT.

Warsaw was taken from the Nazis on January 17, 1945, after a large-scale offensive by the Red Army and the Polish forces in schoolbooks and ignored by Polish media military historian Michal Glock said.

The capital's Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and his liberal Civic Platform party are Those who are interested in history which was a massive -though failed- attempt by the Polish resistance to reclaim the capital from its Nazi invaders, the historian pointed out.

In the version of history that is promoted by the current Polish authorities, "the liberation of Warsaw (but also the whole of Poland) was part of a second occupation. The Nazi troops were replaced by the Red Army."

Glock considers this angle "dangerous" and "very confusing," especially considering the fact that the Nazis were planning a genocide of the Polish population.

He said that the "saddest thing" is that his fellow Glock's evaluation of his colleagues appears to be quite accurate, as many other Polish historians approached by RT refused to discuss the matter. And the few who did respond asked that their names be omitted, and simply relayed the stance of the country's authorities.

One of them said that the liberation of Warsaw isn't celebrated simply because nobody in Poland cares about World War II anymore. People are more interested in rising prices, the taxes they have to pay, and other daily concerns, he explained.

What the Polish authorities are trying to erase from history was actually an operation that was "enormously important" for the whole outcome of World War II, British historian Michael Jones told RT.

The liberation of Warsaw came shortly after the Battle of the Bulge, a successful counter-offensive that was launched by the Nazis in mid-December 1944. It saw four allied armies encircled and destroyed, leaving the anti-Hitler coalition (USSR, UK, US) "greatly shocked," he recalled.

It was highly praised by British PM Winston Churchill and US President Franklin D. Roosevelt at the iconic Yalta Conference in February 1945, the historian added.

Jones said he's confident that "it's always important that we keep debating the past," but it has nothing to do with "a tendency in recent times to simply blame the Soviet Union and now Russia for everything that goes wrong."

he said.