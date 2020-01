© David Cheskin/PA



Listening Will Change Your Parents' Minds

I Want to Avoid Shingles

Start with the Assumption that Your Parents Are Idiots

Be Untrustworthy

Pretending No One Is Ever Really Hurt by Vaccines

What to Do If You Are Caught Lying

"I read about meningitis, and how quickly it can kill someone. It was scary. I don't want to live with that fear hanging over my head. I know that you may not approve. I did this to give myself peace of mind." "I'm autistic. I can't be turned autistic twice. But I could die of polio, and I'd really rather not." "I want to be a mom someday. Vaccine-preventable diseases can kill a baby in the womb. I did this to protect my ability to have children in the future."

1. Real Meningitis Risks

which means that they are at least 68 times more likely to get sick enough for a hospital visit from just one dose of vaccine than they are from meningitis itself.

2. I'm Already Autistic and I'm Afraid of Polio

3. I Want to Have Children Someday

You may have seen an article on WikiHow that's been making the rounds. I don't want to tell you how to feel, but as a parent I found it deeply disturbing.You see, the article gives step-by-step instructions for " How to Get Vaccinated without Parental Consent ."The article, written by an anonymous team of 13, includes such helpful suggestions asStep 2 of "Making Plans" would be hilarious if it weren't so chilling.It contains some unintentionally ironic language:Much as I appreciate the exhortation to "make sure that it's a two-way conversation," I find the implication that "listening" will change a parent's mind rather than the other way around both fascinating and presumptuous.Step 2 also suggests things to say to parents, like "I've read about what shingles can do to the body. I'm scared. I don't want that to happen to me." For anyone who has actually researched vaccines, that statement alone is a groaner.While chickenpox is very rarely a problem, shingles, a re-activation of the same virus (varicella) is more likely to be painful or even dangerous.While anyone who has been exposed to varicella virus (naturally or through the vaccine) is theoretically susceptible to shingles, historically, few people other than senior citizens with little-to-no contact with children actually got shingles.There are two vaccines specifically intended to prevent shingles now, but they are not even approved for children, much less recommended for them.The more recent vaccine, Shingrix, is a live-virus vaccine. [Edit: A reader has pointed out that I got the shingles vaccines backwards: Zostavax, the older vaccine, is the live-virus one. Shingrix is a "non-live recombinant, AS01Badjuvanted" vaccine. (Don't get me started on adjuvants; that's a blog for another day.) This just goes to prove my frequent refrain: No one gets it all right. Don't take anyone's word for it, not even mine. Read the sources!] As the insert states it is "indicated for prevention of herpes zoster (shingles) in adults aged 50 years and older."The insert also explicitly states thatThat recommendation/justification is incredibly reckless, ignorant, or both.And these people are advising our children?Step 2 also suggests sayingIs there a parent on earth who would not gag hearing such a patronizing statement come from their child?It must be difficult for me, you say?Yeah, I suppose it was difficult for me forty years ago . . . but since then I've gotten a college education (with a major in physics, by the way), read hundreds of scientific studies, met thousands of people who have experienced severe vaccine reactions, and read a hell of a lot of mainstream material that obviously misrepresents the facts.So, while I can understand that it would be difficult for a teenager who has only had access to information that is officially sanctioned (i.e., unlikely to lower vaccine rates) to "figure out the truth" — no, it's not particularly difficult for me anymore, thank you very much.And how exactly does patronizing one's parents "show respect for their perspectives"?Step 3 of "Making Plans," though, is the pièce de résistance. The authors baldly state,and suggestI just love the quotations implying that vaccine injury doesn't exist, don't you?But more important is the fact that these anonymous cretins are suggesting that a child be deliberately dishonest, and then they have the nerve to further suggest in Step 6 that it is the parent who is unworthy of trust:The logic of this is astounding. It is akin to saying, "If your parents are smart enough to suspect that you are lying to them, then lie better."Disgusting as all of this is — and it is disgusting no matter what side of this argument you may find yourself on at any particular time — it doesn't even approach the horrors of section three: "Handling Any Aftermath."Adolescence is hard. It's even harder when complicated by neurological issues, as it so often is these days. (Keep an eye out for the upcoming TMR book on Autism and Puberty.) Successfully navigating adolescence in today's world requires a great deal of open communication between parent and child. That goes triple when there are serious health concerns.How is the parent who has been kept in the dark supposed to handle the mysterious, sudden disability of a previously athletic teenager?But the authors do give three suggestions to use as justifications for one's actions if a parent does find out what their child has been up to:I'm going to go over all three of these because our young people deserve better than this overt emotional manipulation. They deserve to know the truth about the risks they face.Meningitis can indeed kill quickly. That's why it's vitally important to know the symptoms of a serious bacterial meningitis infection (sudden fever, headache, and stiff neck) and get help immediately. However, it is also true that bacterial meningitis is very rare with only about 2,600 cases per year in the whole country, 70% of which are in children under 5. That leaves approximately 780 cases for all the older children this WikiHow is aimed at and young adults. There were 73.7 million children aged 0-17 in the U.S. in 2017, about 20 million of which are under 5. That means that an older child's risk of contracting bacterial meningitis is significantly less than 1 in 6,844.None of the available vaccines covers all types of bacteria that can cause meningitis, and all of the vaccines have "serious adverse event" rates of at least 1% in teens —In order to protect yourself to the fullest extent possible by vaccination (there are lifestyle things you can do to reduce the risk as well), you would have to get six doses altogether of three vaccines , one of which is not even recommended for all teenagers — and you could still die of meningitis This blatant attempt to exploit the autistic population is more than a little infuriating.First off, no, you can't "die of polio" — unless you're traveling internationally on your own as well as vaccinating on your own.Bad as numbers one and two are, three may be the worst of all.Needless to say, none of the authors' suggestions is going to make life bearable for either a child injured by a round of illicit vaccines or a parent who has been lied to about — and must deal with — said injury. But that's not their problem; their only concern is to increase vaccination rates because they side with the CDC and pharmaceutical companies.We all know that the CDC and pharmaceutical companies would like to increase uptake for each and every vaccine out there, regardless of the risks to any particular individual. We also know that they are by no means beyond using propaganda and emotional manipulation to achieve that end, even if it comes straight from the Nazi playbook And teaching children to be dishonest and violate their parents' trust is lousy for everything else.If we care about our children's health — and we want them to care about it as well — it's up to us parents.We need to do everything we can to make sure that our children are not vulnerable to the kind of blatant propaganda being promulgated by the management team at WikiHow.To do that we need to nurture our relationships with our kids right now, even when it's hard — no, especially when it's hard — making sure they understand the value of honesty and trust, when it comes to both their lives and our society as a whole.