Switzerland's top court ruled that parents do not have a right to homeschool their children.On Monday, the Swiss Federal Court ruled against a mother from the city of Basel who in 2017 had applied for permission to school her 8-year-old son at home. School authorities rejected the application and a cantonal court threw out the mother's appeal.When she brought her case to the Federal Court, the mother held that the appeal court's decision was tantamount to a ban on private instruction at home,Cantons are semi-sovereign administrative divisions that make up the Swiss federation.Currently, according to the Swiss Broadcasting Company, there are more than 1,000 children being homeschooled in Switzerland. Regulations vary widely throughout the cantons. While some require official authorization and teaching certificates for parents, others only call for notification. In French-speaking Vaud, the third-largest canton, there is now an almost even split between Catholics and Protestants in an area that was historically Protestant. It has the highest number of homeschool children in the country (600), but authorities are contemplating a crackdown on homeschoolers by tightening up its regulations. Vaud may require teaching credentials for homeschooling parents.