California Homeschooling Numbers Are Exploding

Whether it be a perceived political indoctrination, a disagreement with vaccine laws, or increasingly large classroom sizes, homeschooling numbers in California are breaking at the seams. The surge in California homeschooling , for many, is considered proof of a state with an overreaching and broken system.Back in 2016, California passed one of the toughest mandatory vaccine laws in the nation. At the time, there was nothing like SB-277 anywhere in the nation. With SB-276 , a bill that would allow the state's public health department to review medical vaccine exemptions, waiting in the wings for passage, many parents remain on edge. Even celebrities like Jessica Beil are protesting SB-276 for what they feel is an overreaching law that intimidates medical professionals.In California, there's a vaccine divide. The state, on one side, is attempting to reduce exemptions. Parents seeking medical freedom are on the other side hoping to expand choices.Statistics don't lie.California parents are strongly embedded in one trench or the other, there are hardly middle grounds on any of these issues.Sure, the vaccine issue is blamed for much of the rise in California homeschooling numbers. But the fact is, the increase is a result of an overall war for parental freedom regarding a slew of issues. The Los Angeles Times reported last week that the number of vaccine exemptions and home-school kids has tripled. Again, the correlation between numbers might be slightly unfair, however, it's all leading to one big massive showdown between parents and state.Here's a graph courtesy of the California Department of Public Health.Parents deciding to homeschool their children aren't making a light decision. Homeschooling is tough business. Homeschooling can be a great option, but only when the parent is driven to succeed.The language is important. Determining homeschools to be loopholes suggest that laws need to be tightened. There are only two options:1) Ban homeschooling.2) Force vaccine schedule on homeschool kids.The unvaccinated and homeschooled will continue to rise. The state's just not likely to allow the momentum to continue uninterrupted.In California, homeschool kids typically meet up with their public school counterparts as part of homeschool programs. Dr. James Cherry of UCLA's pediatric division, claims this creates a ripe environment to spread illnesses.But the vaccine schedule continues to swell, something parents like Kardie Lee isn't comfortable with. She claims that her daughter woke in the middle of the night screaming following the injection of several vaccines. Her daughter's health was determined to be fine, but in the LA Times article, Lee says it scared her away from a vaccine schedule that mandates 15 shots before school begins.Homeschool numbers continue to surge not only in California but throughout the nation. This is something the author of SB-277, Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento), believes is problematic and the result of soft laws."We know home-schooling is increasing across the country," said Sen. Pan. "We haven't passed vaccination laws across the country."Nevertheless, a confluence of political divisions is evolving into a bigger, more pronounced showdown. That won't end well for anyone. The hope is that a moderate position is found before any engagement occurs. That said, California doesn't seem very flexible when it comes to relinquishing any amount of power and overreach. The bad news is, they've now hit a brick wall with parents who refuse to give up any more parental rights.The state of California is suffering from exploding homelessness. In fact, many middle-class Californians are sleeping in their cars . There are videos of "zombies" traversing San Fransico's BART stations . The state recently came under fire for spending hundreds of thousands of dollars painting chemically lathering neighborhood streets as a way to reflect sun rays and fight climate change.The point is, California is most likely to do what it wants to do. The question now is, where do parents make their ultimate stand?