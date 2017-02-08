Single mother Kiarre Harris started researching homeschooling last November. She says her two elementary school aged children weren't excelling at their failing Buffalo Public Schools."I felt that the district was failing my children and that's when I made the decision to homeschool," she said.Harris says she filed documents at Buffalo City Hall, following all the steps, informing the district of her intent to homeschool her children. According to documents she provided to 7 Eyewitness News, they're dated December 7th and the district says it received her paperwork."I spoke directly to the homeschool coordinator and she told me from this point on my children were officially un-enrolled from school," Harris told 7 Eyewitness News."This does not pass the smell test. This looks bad," Wingo said."Did anyone from the school reach out to the mother? We don't know. It's very important for us to look at the details and get all of the details," Wingo said.Wingo is calling on Family Court to return the children to his mother's custody immediately. Meantime, Harris' case has been sent to the Common Council's Education Committee.The Buffalo Public School District says it cannot comment on this case due to Federal Laws but says in order for a parent to file for homeschooling, they must have full custody of the children. The District also says that in general, a letter of intent is submitted and it is acknowledged along with the requirements for submitting the individual education plans. The District says the children are not to be taken out of school until such time those plans are approved.