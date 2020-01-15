285 casualties (139 deaths plus 146 injuries)

Extensive damage to 15 helicopters, including 1 Blackhawk, two cargo aircraft and 3 MQ-1 Predator drones

Extensive damage to the Base Command Center , 3 hangars, 3 barracks, and 10 military tents.

, 3 hangars, 3 barracks, and 10 military tents. Relative damage to the Air Traffic Control Tower and the base's runway

According to a document circulating in cyberspace, James Hogan (a Pentagon official), during his correspondence with Bennie Thompson (Chairman of the US House Committee on Homeland Security), officially announced the damage to the Ain al-Assad air base.. The information provided in the document is as follows:According to James Hogan, based on preliminary estimates, activities at this base have experienced a major breakdown, and may have to stop entirely for at least three weeks.