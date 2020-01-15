us soldiers assad airbase damage airstrikes

US soldiers survey the damage following the Iranian airstrikes on their base in Ain al-Assad, western Iraq last week
According to a document circulating in cyberspace, James Hogan (a Pentagon official), during his correspondence with Bennie Thompson (Chairman of the US House Committee on Homeland Security), officially announced the damage to the Ain al-Assad air base. The statistics published in his letter show that the United States, contrary to what the media has reported, suffered heavy losses. The information provided in the document is as follows:
  • 285 casualties (139 deaths plus 146 injuries)
  • Extensive damage to 15 helicopters, including 1 Blackhawk, two cargo aircraft and 3 MQ-1 Predator drones
  • Extensive damage to the Base Command Center, 3 hangars, 3 barracks, and 10 military tents.
  • Relative damage to the Air Traffic Control Tower and the base's runway
According to James Hogan, based on preliminary estimates, activities at this base have experienced a major breakdown, and may have to stop entirely for at least three weeks.

