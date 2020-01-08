© Ami Images/Science Source



"That's equivalent to 15 shots of 40% [80-proof] whisky," Yuan says.

A man in China who, after eating high-carbohydrate or sugary meals, became so intoxicated that he blacked out, has led researchers to discover strains of bacteria in the human gut that could be an important driver of the world's most common liver disease.That condition, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), affects an estimated 1 billion people worldwide, and nearly one in three Americans. The excess fat in liver cells that is characteristic of the disease usually does not cause any symptoms, but in about 25% of people with NAFLD, the accumulation progresses and sometimes causes life-threatening cirrhosis or liver cancer.Researchers say the finding could lead to better ways of predicting who will develop severe forms of NAFLD and may even suggest ways to thwart its progression."I have to admit this is pretty impressive," says infectious disease specialist David Haslam of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in Ohio, who has been circumspect about earlier attempts to tie intestinal microbes to NAFLD.Because some other microbes can metabolize sugars into alcohol, Yuan and colleagues analyzed 14 of the man's stool samples taken at different times for species-specific bacterial DNA fragments.When they put these bacteria in a medium of yeast and sugar, they could isolate strains of the bacterium that produced high, medium, or low levels of alcohol.The researchers next analyzed feces from 43 patients with NAFLD, 32 of whom had the severe form, and compared them with 48 healthy people.To probe further whether these gut microbes might explain the liver disease, the researchers fed mice HiAlc K. pneumoniae, alcohol, or a mixture of yeast and sugars as a control. By 4 weeks, mouse given the bacteria or alcohol had evidence of liver damage, but the others did not. The researchers also put microbes from the original patient into mice raised germ free. Again, the animals suffered liver damage. "The studies are carefully done, and the results are quite convincing," says gastroenterologist Anna Mae Diehl, whose lab at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, specializes in NAFLD.Viruses known as phages can kill specific bacteria. In HiAlc-infected mice pretreated with the phages that target those bacteria, the rodents did not suffer any detectable liver abnormalities. "This raises the possibility that phage might be used to treat NASH," Haslam says.The medical literature offers no evidence that people with NAFLD feel drunk when they don't drink alcohol, and mice with HiAlc did not develop measurable blood alcohol levels. So the researchers decided to also give those rodents high doses of glucose. Blood alcohol levels skyrocketed in the mice, which behaved as if they were inebriated."That's very intriguing and exciting if confirmed in larger human trials," Haslam says.Yuan and colleagues report that the initial patient they studied recovered from his bacteria-driven autobrewery syndrome after he began to take antibiotics and changed his diet. His NASH has abated, too. Her team is now planning to study the gut microbes of a large group of people, including children, over time. "We want to investigate why some people have high-alcohol-producing strains of K. pneumoniae in their gut while others don't," she says.Diehl cautions that the new study speaks only to a subset of NAFLD patients. But she predicts "this work will attract a lot of attention."Jon Cohen is a staff writer for Science.