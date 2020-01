Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has been accused of pulling a PR stunt after a dramatic video showed him mounting a fence to enter the parliament, as it voted to replace him as the head of the legislature.The opposition-led National Assembly changed guard on Sunday, with the majority of lawmakers electing Luis Parra, an MP from the centrist Justice First, a party in opposition to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's United Socialist Party (PSUV).One of the absentees was US-backed opposition figurehead Juan Guaido, the now ex-leader of the National Assembly, who proclaimed himself the country's 'interim president' a year ago.After his gambit failed, Guaido convened a parallel assembly at an office of the pro-opposition El Nacional newspaper. His supporters "re-elected" Guaido and 'swore him in' as the parliament's leader, proclaiming the recent National Assembly vote unlawful.That didn't stop some top political figures - like the US secretary of state and Bolivia's self-declared interim president Jeanin Anez - from congratulating Guaido on his 're-election' while taking aim at Caracas for allegedly impeding his access to the building.