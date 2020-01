© Shutterstock



A low-calorie 'porridge and lentil soup' diet will be trialled in Scotland in a bid to curb the nation's growing diabetes epidemic.Experts believe the simple, cheap regime based on traditional Scottish staples could be the key to losing weight and reversing the effects of type 2 diabetes.NHS figures published last year showed more than 300,000 are living with the condition in Scotland - the highest number on record.Professor Mike Lean, chair of Human Nutrition at the University of Glasgow's School of Mediremission cine, Dentistry and Nursing, has created the 'No Doubts Diet'.He said that type 2 diabetes, which is linked to inactivity and obesity, should be taken as seriously as a cancer diagnosis.The academic and his team achieved successful results in recent trials of a similar low-calorie diet using shakes and soups, with diabetics going into remission by losing significant amounts of weight.They want to try to replicate this with participants creating simple home-made dishes.Professor Lean said: 'People are being diagnosed in their forties and fifties and it will take years off your life and you will be living with a disability.'The new diet we want to trial is simple and based on Scottish recipes. If you get cancer you will go through chemotherapy, and going on a diet like this should be seen in the same way if you are diagnosed with diabetes.'Type 2 diabetes occurs when insulin in the pancreas doesn't work properly, or the pancreas doesn't make enough insulin.This causes a rise in glucose levels in the blood which, if untreated, leads to heart disease and strokes, kidney disease, liver failure, blindness and damage to nerve endings in the feet.A healthy average woman needs 2,000 calories a day, while a man requires 2,500. Once they have seen their diabetes go into remission, participants would adopt a maintenance plan and receive intensive support from professionals.'Total diet replacement' programmes of powdered shakes and soups are recommended by NHS Health Scotland in its latest guidance on weight-management services for adults.Emma Shields, senior clinical adviser at charity Diabetes UK, said: ' Weight loss is key to putting type 2 diabetes into remission.