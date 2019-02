© Photo / 123RF

mostly soybean oil

MORE FIBRE, MORE BUGS

And separate research has just revealed that these bacterial communities in our gut - called the microbiome - have been evolving to adapt to Kiwis' love of fruit and vegetables.The human microbiome has become a frontier in science; researchers now know that it contributes to everything from immunity and obesity to mental health.The researchers - among them the University of Otago's Professor Jim Mann - warned these effects may sow the seeds for the development of metabolic disorders, such as diabetes, and heart disease and stroke over the longer term.Previous experimental research suggests that a high-fat diet created an imbalance in gut bacteria and made the gut "leaky" - while observational studies suggest that diet is strongly linked to the volume and type of bacteria in the gut.The researchers wanted to see if different levels of dietary fat might alter gut bacteria in healthy young adults from China, where dietary habits were moving from a traditional low-fat, high-carbohydrate diet, to one relatively high in fat and low in carbs.Each participant stuck to their particular diet for six months, and its impact on their gut bacteria and inflammatory triggers was assessed at the start and end of the six months.After the trial period, participants in all three groups had lost weight, with those on the low fat diet losing the most.But certain changes, with potential implications for long term heath, were evident in the samples from the high-fat diet group.Butryate was a key energy source for bowel cells and has anti-inflammatory properties.Certain bacteria, such as Blautia species, which were associated with lower cholesterol levels, were abundant among those on the low-fat diet.The opposite was true for the low fat diet."Compared with a lower fat diet, long-term consumption of a higher fat diet appears to be undesirable... for young healthy adults whose diet is in transition from the traditionally consumed lower fat, higher carbohydrate diet to one characterised by an appreciably higher fat content," the researchers concluded.But their findings might also have implications for other countries - including New Zealand."These findings might also have relevance in developed countries in which fat intake is already high."Meanwhile, another study co-authored by New Zealand scientists has discovered the first gut bacterium that specialises in breaking down a hard-to-digest substance found in plants.Remarkably, their findings suggest that the human gut microbiome is evolving to accommodate Kiwis' consumption of fibre-rich foods."M. pectinilyticus is a dedicated microorganism for breaking down pectin, a dietary fibre that makes up 40 per cent of the plant cell wall in common fruits and vegetables such as kiwifruit and tomato," explained Plant and Food Research scientist Dr Caroline Kim."The process wasn't well-understood until now because few pectin-degrading bacteria exist and none as specialised as M. pectinilyticus."Kim and colleagues analysed samples and dietary intakes of 44 healthy people in New Zealand over 10 weeks."The high degree of specialisation shows that the typically abundant pectin consumption in the human diet may have placed evolutionary pressure on our gut microbiome to make room for specialist bacteria with dedicated niche and function for pectin degradation," Kim said."Since M. pectinilyticus only utilises pectin and no other types of carbohydrates, this organism will provide valuable insights into how gut microbes interact with plant pectin and ultimately begin the process of plant digestion in the human colon."