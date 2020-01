© CC0

Russian interference in the US election is a hoax.

In March 2019 the Venezuelan 10,235 megawatt Guri Dam hydroelectric power station was sabotaged by something similar to the Israeli-American Stuxnet virus. The gates of the dam were opened causing a power surge that kicked the power plant off the grid and most of Venezuela was left without electricity. In both cases, the malware targeted control systems delivered by European companies.

In Brazil, the Car Wash scandal led to the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff and the imprisonment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The Brazilian Workers Party may be corrupt, but it is unlikely to be any more corrupt than any other Brazilian party. They may have been targeted by the selective leaking of compromising information collected by the NSA's global surveillance network.

The Panama Papers may have been hacked instead of leaked. They were selectively published to target Putin and enemies of the United States.

Russian defectors inserted false data into the database of the Russian anti-doping authorities and told WADA, the World Anti-Doping Agency where to look for it.

The Washington Post quotes Bobby Chesney, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin, saying "When the Russians put implants into an electric grid..." This is yet another piece of disinformation. In reality, the "PAS tool PHP web kit" is of Ukrainian origin, written by a student at the Poltava National Technical University in Ukraine. It was not found in the grid of a Vermont power utility but on the laptop of one employee. In June 2019, The New York Times bragged how United States Cyber Command had done exactly this kind of attacks on Russia's electric power grid, ostensibly "in a warning to President Vladimir V. Putin."

The US Cyber Command is working on information warfare tactics that could be used to counter allegedly possible Russian interference in the 2020 election, The Washington Post reported Wednesday, citing current and former officials.: According to a WP report, military cyber officials are developing information warfare tactics that could be deployed against senior Russian officials and oligarchs if Moscow tries to interfere in the 2020 US elections through the hacking of election systems or sowing widespread discord. In your view, how likely is it that this process will actually be carried out by military cyber officials?The WaPo article makes it clear that the United States is in a de facto war with Russia.The cyber operations discussed are acts of war.: The Mueller report was not successful. Russian interference in the US elections in 2016 has not been proven. How logical is it to move on to the next step, namely, to develop information war tactics and impose sanctions against Russian officials, if the first so-called Russian intervention was not even proven?America purports to be an open society. During the Cold War America had many organs and printing houses distributing Soviet and Communist points of view . Americans accepted this because they believed that no disinformation could challenge their free press. Democracy relied on a strong centre. Extremist views could not challenge it.: How true is the pretext of military cyber officials for such moves?: Wars do not need a pretext. They may need legal fiction. Russian election interference is a perfect example of such legal fiction.: In your view, what might these information warfare tactics look like? What will they be?: Cyber attribution is difficult, if not impossible. Attackers try to leave fake fingerprints that point elsewhere.US cyber-attacks against Russia are likely to be similar.: The intelligence community last month issued a classified update — a "national intelligence estimate" — asserting that Russia's main goal in the 2020 elections is still to sow discord. What is the purpose of these unfounded allegations about the future, considering that the previous ones were not proven?Some of the content is outright lies and fabrications. I would categorise "national intelligence estimate" in this class. Some of them are factoids, small lies that have repeated so often that the audience has come to believe in them. The claim that Russia hacked the Vermont power grid falls into this category. A large portion is half-truths. Facts, when they are printed form the fourth layer of disinformation . What is reported is not based on what is true or important, but on a predetermined narrative. Facts are collected that support this narrative. The result is a mosaic. Individual pieces may be true but the picture itself is a falsehood.