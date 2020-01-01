The majestic landmark, in Arizona, US, has turned into a winter wonderland thanks to a sweep of cold weather across the region.
On 27 December, the US National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory warning of between one and four inches of snow in areas above 4,500 feet, adding that snow would accumulate in higher areas of the canyon.
The advisory also shut some roads within the Grand Canyon National Park, the second-most visited park in the US.
The Grand Canyon National Park said yesterday that some scenic roads have since opened. "However, it is cold, so you can expect icy road conditions - please slow down and give yourself extra time.
"Pack plenty of patience and common sense along with coats, blankets, snacks, water, fully charged phone, and other essentials."
The National Park Service is currently reporting high temperatures of 20F and lows of -7F (-6C and -21C).
People have been sharing images of the snowy Grand Canyon on social media.
Grand Canyon Covered in Snow 😍 pic.twitter.com/K5FR6EU5lf— Jose Pacheco 📷 (@shotbypacheco) December 29, 2019
Snow blankets the Grand Canyon South Rim... pic.twitter.com/45mWx4WlaU— Sarai (@Sarai_AZ) December 24, 2019
The park rarely sees snow. Part of the Mojave Desert, Joshua Tree is one of the driest places in the US.
When there is snow in the desert & your dog has never seen it before..#joshuatree pic.twitter.com/ZUQmTk4zvj— Kate Miller (@iamkatemiller) December 30, 2019
But let's be real, Joshua Tree NP in the snow is pretty surreal 😍 pic.twitter.com/2geRl2eCHq— Maddie Stone (@maddiestone) December 29, 2019
Last winter saw several North American landmarks freeze over in the bitter cold.
At the end of January 2019, Niagara Falls, Lake Michigan and the Chicago River all got the winter wonderland treatment, with many visitors sharing dramatic pictures online.
