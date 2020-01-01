snow grand
The Grand Canyon has been blanketed by snow and ice - and it looks magical.

The majestic landmark, in Arizona, US, has turned into a winter wonderland thanks to a sweep of cold weather across the region.

On 27 December, the US National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory warning of between one and four inches of snow in areas above 4,500 feet, adding that snow would accumulate in higher areas of the canyon.



The advisory also shut some roads within the Grand Canyon National Park, the second-most visited park in the US.

The Grand Canyon National Park said yesterday that some scenic roads have since opened. "However, it is cold, so you can expect icy road conditions - please slow down and give yourself extra time.

"Pack plenty of patience and common sense along with coats, blankets, snacks, water, fully charged phone, and other essentials."

The National Park Service is currently reporting high temperatures of 20F and lows of -7F (-6C and -21C).

People have been sharing images of the snowy Grand Canyon on social media.





Meanwhile, Joshua Tree National Park in nearby California was also snowed under, with the park warning visitors that "trails and rocks may be slick and icy".

The park rarely sees snow. Part of the Mojave Desert, Joshua Tree is one of the driest places in the US.





Comment: Overnight snowfall smothers California's High Desert in 8 inches of snow

Last winter saw several North American landmarks freeze over in the bitter cold.

At the end of January 2019, Niagara Falls, Lake Michigan and the Chicago River all got the winter wonderland treatment, with many visitors sharing dramatic pictures online.