Joshua Tree and Pioneertown become a Winter Wonderland

Joshua Tree and Pioneertown become a Winter Wonderland
Overnight snowfall left California's High Desert coated in snow on Friday, December 27.

This video shows the sun rising over trees in Pioneertown, a community in San Bernardino's High Desert near the Joshua Tree National Park. The National Weather Service (NWS) recorded eight inches of snowfall in Pioneertown as of Thursday morning.

Local media said a winter storm that swept across California forced the closure of multiple roadways, causing traffic jams and delays for travelers on Friday.