Israeli intelligence arm Mossad has worked with the BDS-fighting Strategic Affairs Ministry to counter the international Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement, government diaries reveal.It also set up the secretive[Solomon's Sling]with $36 million in government fundingto counter boycotts supporting Palestinians and the "delegitimization" of Israel.The 2018 diaries ofreveal he met withto discuss "the struggle against the boycott."The diaries were obtained as part of a Freedom of Information Act request by the Hatzlaha movement which requested the same information from all ministers. Erdan's office told Haaretz the meeting was just a "review," but itsFurther to the Mossad revelation,The diaries show that the minister also met with a number of US Jewish organizations, including theHis chief of staff, meanwhile, met and had phone calls with a number of foreign leaders and diplomats, as well as with leaders of Israeli settlements.which is exempt from Israel's freedom of information law.