Mysterious lights hovering above the east Valley have many wondering if we've had a close encounter."It was pretty bright, it was about straight up over here, and it went straight that way, stopped, and it didn't seem like it was too far," said DJ Maier and Kerri Burnett, describing what they saw.The couple says they spotted the phenomenon outside their Mesa home on Sunday around nine that night.They say the object seemed to come from the southeast."It started moving kind of diagonal across, I was trying to figure out which way it was heading, and that's when we noticed it started dropping things from it," said Burnett."And it wasn't just us, our neighbors next door they were out, they weren't even filming. They were more in amazement, like statues, just watching it," said Maier.Maier immediately posted the video to Facebook, and the comments rolled in but none had any explanation for what they were seeing."Some said it may be an aircraft, others said aliens or a comet," said Maier.The entire event harkens back to 1997 and the mysterious Phoenix Lights phenomenon -- a mystery that remains in hot debate even today.ABC15 reached out to several aviation experts who theorized the lights seen Sunday could be from parachute flares used by the military or even helicopters or other aircraft dropping flares during training.In fact, the Outlaw Military Operations Area sits not far from where the video was shot."There were no navigation lights. Even the military has to have navigation lights on. That's an FAA rule," said Maier.It leaves the answer to what was caught on camera to anyone's guess."I know what I saw, and I don't think it was from here, and I think it was definitely something else," said Maier.