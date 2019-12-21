Society's Child
Transgender clinics prey on autistic children because they're easy to manipulate, disturbing new research finds
Natural News
Fri, 20 Dec 2019 07:16 UTC
A group of experts who used to work in the field recently came forward with a stark warning to the public about how autistic children have basically become the LGBTQ mafia's prey of choice because of how easily these little ones buy into transgender propaganda.
As many as one in four transgenders, believe it or not, now registers on the autism spectrum. According to a paper published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, this figure is "higher than the general population," and the reason is because autistic children are more easily swayed to "go trans" when pressured by adults to do so.
A study out of the United States involving nearly 300,000 child participants also found that those diagnosed on the autism spectrum are more than four times likelier than their non-autistic counterparts to be diagnosed with gender dysphoria. This suggests that autistic children are the "target market," so to speak, for transgender drugging and surgery.
"We fear that we have had front-row seats to a medical scandal," this group of former psychologists from the United Kingdom's National Health Service's (NHS) flagship Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) reportedly told Sky News, adding that today's young people are "being over-diagnosed and then over-medicalised."
Gender reclassification, aka transgender "reassignment," is CHILD ABUSE
At the GIDS clinic in London, also known as the Tavistock Clinic, some 35 percent of the children and teenagers that were referred there between 2011 and 2017 had "moderate to severe autistic traits," again suggesting that autistic individuals are being specifically targeted by the transgender lobby to take up the LGBTQ cause by destroying their bodies with surgery and gender-bending pharmaceuticals.
It's the same thing that's happening to children with Down syndrome, which are being systematically exploited by the LGBTQ mafia as ripe candidates for transitioning into "other" genders.
According to a study recently published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, a shocking 80 percent of so-called "gender minority" students - meaning kids who've tried to change their genders with drugs and surgery - suffer from mental problems as a result, which is about twice the rate of occurrence in normal students.
All of this and more is why the American College of Pediatricians issued a statement condemning transition "therapy" in children. According to the group, teaching children to become transgenders is a form of child abuse - and we would also argue that it's a form of sexual assault.
"The American College of Pediatricians urges educators and legislators to reject all policies that condition children to accept as normal a life of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex," reads a 2017 statement issued by the ACP, condemning so-called "gender reclassification" in children.
"Facts - not ideology - determine reality," this statement further declares.
This ACP statement outlines eight specific arguments against gender reclassification, including the non-negotiable fact that humans come in only one of two "flavors," male or female. And this is unquestionably dictated by a person's DNA and genetics which, to believe otherwise, the statement goes on to contend, is "at best, a sign of confused thinking."
"When an otherwise healthy biological boy believes he is a girl, or an otherwise healthy biological girl believes she is a boy, an objective psychological problem exists that lies in the mind not the body, and it should be treated as such," the paper clearly delineates.
