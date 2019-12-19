© Sputnik / Anton Denisov

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) plans to file an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) attempting to overturn a four-year ban imposed on the country over alleged manipulations of Moscow laboratory data."I'm ready to announce a decision taken at RUSADA Supervisory Board meeting which was held today," Ivlev said. "We have discussed the recent decision to proclaim RUSADA non-compliant with WADA code and all the consequences triggered by the verdict. RUSADA Supervisory Board members have decided to disagree with the WADA's decision.""We will present our recommendations to RUSADA Executive Board before filing a disagreement letter on behalf of the RUSADA chief. It will be done within 10-15 days. Then the ball will be on WADA's side and we will continue our dialogue within the legal framework.Earlier on Thursday, Russia's president labeled WADA's sanctions against Russia as "unfair" and "contradicting common sense."At the start of December WADA's Executive Committee unanimously voted to hand a four-year ban to Russia, prohibiting the country from taking part in and hosting international sporting events.