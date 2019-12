© AFP / TONY KARUMBA

The World Anti-Doping Agency is regarded as the top sports authority when it comes to rooting out doping.Established 20 years ago under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee,Most recently, it once again turned its attention to Russia, accusing it of manipulating doping test data.It sounds like a serious accusation, but there have been arguments against taking WADA's word for it - in this case and in others.One of WADA's major advantages it never hesitates to point out is its supposed independence from outside influence, which, in theory, makes it an impassive judge when it comes to doping allegations. In fact, the organization appears to be fairly nontransparent in its decision-making process as it tends to only publish its conclusions.The review of the test samples provided by the athletes becomes therefore an internal matter for WADA, which falls largely to the special laboratories accredited by the agency according to criteria it had set up itself.WADA-accredited labs are even used to "present a 'second opinion'" about the work of other WADA-accredited labs, even though they are obviously bound by the same constraints, he writes.Boye goes on to cast doubt on the extremely small number of mistakes in doping evaluations admitted by WADA, which he says runs counter to the pure logic of scientific analysis. "Simple statistical considerations say that there must be many, many innocent athletes who have been sanctioned for doping."Other scientists have gone further and questioned the very foundation of WADA's work: the idea that doping actually gives athletes unfair advantages. One such scientist is Jules Heuberger, a specialist in clinical pharmacology at the Leiden Amsterdam Center for Drug Research.The scientist explains that many of the banned substances added to the WADA list have in fact not been sufficiently tested to be deemed doping agents.Moreover, the six remaining classes that are still on the WADA list were actually proven to have nothing to do with performance-enhancing effects, according to his findings.And the agency certainly does not look like it will stop adding new substances to the regularly updated doping list.Sometimes, such actions affect scores of athletes caught up in a sudden doping substance list update, like it was with the 2016 meldonium scandal, which saw as many as 172 athletes, including five-time grand slam tennis champion Maria Sharapova, facing sanctions after testing positive for the drug just months after it was effectively banned.In the case of Sharapova, who tested positive for meldonium just a few weeks after it was banned, the ban was reduced from two years to 15 months starting from the date of the failed test.It might seem that WADA is too rigorous in chasing supposed cheaters.The system was introduced in the first place on the premise that some athletes simply need to take certain drugs for purely medical reasons associated with their health problems. The WADA rules state that an exemption can be granted only following a supposedly rigorous examination of medical information for each individual athlete, who has to apply for it.This system has repeatedly become the subject of controversy, like it was in the case of 2012 Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky.Wiggins' case was not an isolated one, as Danish cyclist Michael Rasmussen, winner of the Tour de France in 2005 and 2006, admitted to doping from 1998-2001.Notable statistics published on a website dedicated to ADHD problems in June showed thatThe piece does not dispute the reasons why the athletes take the medicines, though.There are calls to reform or even scrap the TUE system altogether - sometimes even from athletes themselves. Yet WADA clearly has no intention of doing so, for now at least.The international sports world needs a body to monitor and coordinate the fight against cheating in sport - including through the use of performance-enhancing substances. And WADA is probably still best positioned to do this job. Yet, it is by no means the infallible arbiter it wants to be.After 20 years of WADA, it may be time for it to change at least some of its ways. After all, it certainly cannot hurt to have more transparency, openness, and accountability.