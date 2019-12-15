Earth Changes
Icelandic farmer digs out horses buried under deep snow
Fri, 13 Dec 2019 13:47 UTC
Apparently, after he finished the morning feeding, something snapped in him. "As I was walking into the house, I felt someone stopping me and saying, 'Go check on the horses.' I then turned around, looked up [onto the mountain] and saw my herd," Magnús explained. His horses were freezing in the snow.
He worked tirelessly to free the lot of them, before realising that one of the horses, Freyja, was fully immersed in snow, so much so that he couldn't save her himself. Luckily, neighbours quickly came in aid of Magnús and Freyja. "We worked together to put her in the shovel on the tractor and took her inside the house," he said.
Magnús has lived in the same valley of Hvammstangi for most of his life and swears that he has never seen weather like that of this week's storm. He admits that he expected the horses to have scattered to safety and was surprised to see them suffering in the frost. That said, he still can't understand how the herd got to that dangerous area. "They could have found shelter in all directions. This was the only scrap they could have picked—out of a thousand acres of land—where they could crumble over."
Thankfully, no animals got harmed in the end. As of the time of writing, they are safe and warm.
It wasn't the world being round that agitated people, but that the world wasn't flat. When a well-packaged web of lies has been sold gradually to the masses over generations, the truth will seem utterly preposterous and its speaker a raving lunatic.
Did old Supe ever undress Lois Lane with his "X-Ray Vision?"
It appears as if South Korea also has a deep state representing the war party. This message seems very much at odds with the moves by the South...
The sad truth is that the advice given to patients about their best health choices are always tainted by conflicts of interest and big money. If...
The ocean is acidifying again today, due to input of fossil-fuel CO2 Why is it only CO2? Where is all this other trash humans are dumping into the...
Is there any nation on this beautiful planet which hasn't been betrayed by the US, and in my rhetorical question - you may as well include the...
Iceland blizzard brings 149 mph winds, up to 10 feet of accumulating mountain snow