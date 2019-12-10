© AFP/Getty Images/Reuters/Joshua Roberts



"Contrary to the popular narrative in the 'main stream media' that Ukrainian involvement in the 2016 election has been debunked, or 'no evidence exists,' there are many unanswered questions that have festered for years."

"While there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, we know that Russia meddled in our democratic processes. However, certain reports of collusion and interference involving Ukrainian officials have not been sufficiently examined, and the few answers that have been given are inadequate."

The Republican chairmen of three Senate committees are seeking records from and interviews with a former DNC contractor and a former Ukrainian diplomatic official to determinean allegation Democrats have dismissed as a conspiracy theory.Sens. Chuck Grassley, Ron Johnson and Lindsey Graham said Friday thatThe senators said the request isabout possible coordination between the DNC and Ukrainian embassy to dig up dirt on the Trump campaign and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.who worked through 2014 for former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, on Jan. 11, 2017, Politico reported.In addition to Chalupa's efforts,during the 2016 campaign.One official scrutinized by Republicans isa former Ukrainian parliamentarian who gained international attention in August 2016that detailed payments that the Ukrainian Party of Regions allegedly made to Manafort.but was forced off the Trump team following reports of the "black ledger." He was convicted in the special counsel's investigation of financial crimes related to income from his Ukraine work.a former contractor for Fusion GPS, told lawmakers in an Oct. 18, 2018, interview thatwhich commissioned the infamous Steele dossier.Leshchenko has told the Daily Caller News Foundation that he never knowingly met with anyone from Fusion GPS. He said he met Chalupa at least once during the 2016 campaign season at an event held for the Ukraine diaspora.from 2004 through June 2016. The DCNF has been unable to reach Chalupa for comment.calling the theory a distraction from Russia's interference in the campaign.In a statement announcing their requests, Johnson, the chairman of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, criticized the press, which he said has dismissed the theory of Ukrainian meddling. Johnson commented:Grassley, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, said