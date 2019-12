© Reuters/Florence Lo



US President Donald Trump has seen red over a newly-adopted plan by the World Bank to loan China up to $1.3 billion annually through 2025."Why is the World Bank loaning money to China? Can this be possible? China has plenty of money, and if they don't, they create it. STOP!" Trump tweeted Friday, taking aim at the decision by the financial body's board tothe average amount of low-interest loans Beijing had been given access to over the last five years.It is envisaged that the figure would "gradually decline" over the next five-year period. Approving the measure, the World Bank stated, however, that the amount China would be entitled to receive "may fluctuate up and down from year to year" depending on how fast it accomplishes the goals stated in the plan.Washington has been up in arms over the plan, and,US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has argued thatUS lawmakers have been on the ropes over the decision as well, complaining that tax money taken from American workers will be funneled into China, since the US is the biggest contributor to the World Bank.Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said Thursday, while also blaming the World Bank for supporting Beijing's controversial re-education camps in Xinjiang, a region that is home to millions of ethnic Muslim Uighurs.The new lending scheme comes as the two countries are locked in a bitter trade row - where talks have now stalled - already resulting in ramped up import taxes on billions of dollars in goods. Trump upped the ante earlier this week, warning the US may not strike a trade deal with China until after the 2020 presidential election.