© REUTERS/Jason Reed



did not report those findings to the agency.

'NO HEALTH HAZARD'

'A BIG ISSUE'

NOT A PRIORITY

DUTY TO WARN

Since then, lawsuits have compelled J&J to produce internal documents that show the company knew its talc and powders had tested positive for asbestos on occasion for decades.

NOT INVITED

At an invitation-only gathering late last year, U.S. regulators and their guests huddled at a hotel near Washington, D.C., to discuss the best way to detect cancer-causing asbestos in talc powders and cosmetics.The "Asbestos in Talc Symposium," sponsored by the Food and Drug Administration, was dominated by industry hands: Most of the 21 non-government participants had done work for talc companies, such as testing and serving as expert witnesses and consultants, symposium documents and other records show.Key sessions were led by witnesses for Johnson & Johnson in lawsuits alleging the company failed to warn customers that its Baby Powder was tainted with cancer-causing asbestos, the records show. Others who sought invitations were turned away, including a physician who had testified against J&J in trials that resulted in billions of dollars in damage awards against the company.History was repeating itself.Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois congressman who chairs a U.S. House subcommittee investigating talc safety, told Reuters it was"When something as serious as cancer or carcinogens are at issue," Krishnamoorthi said, "self-regulation doesn't make a lot of sense."In written responses to questions from Reuters, the FDA said its resources and authority to regulate the cosmetic industry are limited. The agency said it has no power to ensure the safety of cosmetics before they are put on store shelves, nor to force companies to pull them off when potential hazards are discovered."We are dependent on manufacturers to take steps to ensure the safety of their products," the FDA said after announcing a voluntary recall of tainted cosmetics in March.FDA officials declined to comment on the decisions of former employees over the years, saying only that the agency relies on the best information available and that studies "have improved our understanding of how and why asbestos fibers are hazardous."The regulator has stood by its recent tests of Johnson's Baby Powder, despite pushback from the company.J&J, the world's largest producer of talc powders, said in a statement that it recalled the 33,000 bottles of Baby Powder out of an "abundance of caution." Eleven days later, the company announced that tests by labs it hired had determined that there was no asbestos - other than some contamination it said came from an air conditioner - in samples from the one bottle tested by the FDA and the batch it came from.In written responses to Reuters, J&J said it systematically tests its talc and has always found its powders to be safe and pure. "Throughout the 1970s and '80s, the FDA and other regulatory bodies defended talc," J&J's Chief Executive Alex Gorsky testified in an Oct. 3 deposition. "FDA agreed overall with the position that we had taken with the safety of our talc."The company told Reuters that it "has long cooperated (with) and supported the FDA in its mission to protect the public health," and that any suggestion it has unduly influenced the agency to reduce regulation or standards is "just false."The FDA now is under increasing pressure to ensure talc powders and cosmetics are free from asbestos.J&J has disputed the Reuters report as "one-sided, false and inflammatory."In the wake of the Reuters report, the company announced it was under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. According to people familiar with the matter, these include a criminal grand jury probe into how forthright J&J has been about the safety of its powders.The FDA began looking into talc safety in 1971 after researchers at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York found what appeared to be asbestos in unnamed brands of talc powder.J&J told Reuters the result was not final, citing findings in an FDA table issued in 1976. But that table, reviewed by Reuters, is ambiguous, listing no result for the type of asbestos found in 1973.J&J told Reuters the gap means no asbestos was found.Assured by J&J and other manufacturers that their talc was safe, the FDA eventually ended its inquiry without taking action because "the potential hazard did not warrant a recall," Heinz J. Eiermann, a former J&J researcher who at the time ran the agency's cosmetics division, wrote in a March 1976 memo.Asbestos is a loose term for a group of six minerals that readily separate into needles or fibers. Easily inhaled, they are known to cause lung, ovarian and other types of cancer. While most people exposed never get cancer, for some even small amounts are enough to trigger the disease. Just how small has not been established.Talc safety concerns resurfaced in 1983 when a graduate student scouring geology journals for a toxicology class came across information he considered disturbing: Talc deposits are commonly laced with asbestos, a similar mineral.Philippe Douillet immediately thought of the talc powder his sister used on her baby, he recalled in an interview with Reuters. He urged her to stop using it. Then he petitioned the FDA to require an asbestos warning on talc powders."It was really obvious to me there was a big issue there," said Douillet, who now runs a biotechnology company in Miami.When the FDA began evaluating Douillet's petition, it looked to J&J for key information, agency records show.J&J told Reuters in a statement that "at no point has Johnson & Johnson taken the position that it would consider talc containing 1% asbestos appropriate for sale to consumers."In the end, the FDA decided there was no need for an asbestos warning on talc powders. In a July 1986 letter to Douillet, acting associate FDA commissioner J.W. Swanson wrote that the quality of cosmetic talc had improved "and that even when asbestos was present, the levels were so low that no health hazard existed."What's more, Swanson wrote, agency officials had come to question earlier reported findings of asbestos in talc powders. Those doubts, he wrote, were based in part on a paper published in the proceedings of a 1977 scientific conference.Both of the paper's authors had worked for J&J, one as an asbestos testing contractor and the other as its longtime talc supply manager. The authors argued that some testing methods were apt to misidentify microscopic lookalike rock splinters as asbestos. The industry's test, the paper said, was designed to avoid this confusion.Other U.S. and European public health authorities have come to regard such splinters as presumptive toxins because of their similarity to asbestos.The FDA defended its 1986 decision to reject Douillet's petition. In a statement, it said the graduate student "did not provide persuasive evidence that the cosmetic talc produced at the time contained significant amounts of asbestos minerals.Eight years later, the regulator received a new request for a warning label on talc powders. This one came from Dr. Samuel Epstein, a University of Illinois environmental medicine professor who chaired the Cancer Prevention Coalition, an advocacy group.Bailey told Reuters in a statement that he issued this "interim" response because the petition lacked scientific support.In 2002, having taken no action on the petition, Bailey moved to the cosmetic trade group, now known as Personal Care Products Council. The council considered him a "key employee" because of his "former employment with the FDA," according to a tax filing by the group.Now a consultant, Bailey serves as a litigation expert witness to J&J and other talc companies. In his statement to Reuters, Bailey said he had been hired at the council "as a scientist responsible for applying sound science to decision making." He disputed Reuters' finding that the FDA deferred to industry, saying the agency takes potential health concerns seriously and does its own evaluations.In 2006, the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer classified use of talc powder in the perineum area - the pelvic region between the legs - as "possibly carcinogenic." Two years later, Illinois medical scientist Epstein filed a second petition to the FDA seeking a cancer warning label on talc products.J&J went to work to defeat it. In a May 2008 email to colleagues, J&J executive Kathleen K. Wille wrote: "Our response could be a potential source of data and information on which the FDA can base their response."At a May 2009 meeting, Bailey, Wille and other industry representatives briefed FDA officials on the assessment, according to a meeting memo produced in litigation by J&J's talc supplier.Three days later, Wille told colleagues in an email, "We have every confidence that the FDA will dismiss this petition once they have reviewed our submission."J&J told Reuters in a statement that the company had been confident because it believed the agency would be swayed by science, which it said supported J&J's position that talc does not cause ovarian cancer.Acting on that 2009 report, the FDA commissioned talc tests for the first time in 40 years, hiring Maryland-based AMA Analytical Services Inc, which analyzed 34 samples of talc powders and cosmetics, including Johnson's Baby Powder. It found no asbestos in any of them.The lab had no experience testing for asbestos in talc. Its prior work focused on building materials such as vinyl flooring, according to the deposition testimony of AMA lab director Andreas Saldivar.The FDA has said Saldivar's lab used "the most sensitive techniques available" but cautioned that the results were limited to the 34 talc powders and cosmetics tested.The testing had other limitations as well. Saldivar's lab looked at less talc per sample than other labs that have found asbestos in talc powders. And it did its work in a fraction of the time typical for such analyses, according to a Reuters review of the lab report and interviews with experts who test talc for asbestos.Saldivar's lab was recently rehired by the FDA. This time, it found the asbestos that led to the first recall of J&J's iconic Baby Powder. Saldivar declined to comment.In the aftermath, the FDA asked J&J for "safety literature and data regarding talc," correspondence shows. The company submitted a report saying no asbestos had "ever been found during any testing" of its talc.Last year, in response to renewed asbestos concerns, FDA cosmetics chief Linda Katz began organizing the November 2018 symposium and a public hearing on talc testing, now planned for next year.She reached out to J&J for help. J&J vice president Jethro Ekuta responded by sending Katz a letter in June 2018 recommending a list of three talc testing experts.Two of the experts Ekuta recommended, as well as a third J&J defense witness, led sessions at the closed-door "Asbestos in Talc Symposium" on Nov. 28, 2018. None of the sessions were led by medical experts who had questioned the safety of talc powders and cosmetics.J&J said that apart from recommending experts, it did not advise the FDA on the symposium. Ekuta, who has left J&J, declined to comment.In a statement to Reuters, the FDA downplayed its role in the symposium, saying the event was "hosted" by the Joint Institute for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (JIFSAN), a research group co-founded by the FDA. "No formal or regulatory recommendations were expected or made," the agency said.In fact, records show, the FDA initiated and paid for the meeting, set the agenda and chose the participants.The meeting set the stage for formal recommendations on how to test products used every day by millions of people. The FDA said a government committee tasked with proposing a standard test for asbestos in talc powders and cosmetics is "continuing to work through issues discussed at the JIFSAN symposium."Many FDA meetings are held in public and invite comment. Details on the talc symposium were hard to come by, however, even after it was over.The FDA declined Reuters' requests to provide a list of participants or any information on what transpired. After Reuters filed a public records request with JIFSAN, the research group posted meeting information online and released planning emails.In a statement, the FDA said it would ordinarily avoid having sessions led by defense or plaintiff witnesses. However, the agency said there are a "limited number of experts worldwide with scientific knowledge" on asbestos testing, standards and results analysis.Not everyone was welcome.Katz took a different view. In an email forwarded to Egilman, she said: "This meeting is not intended to discuss health-related issues or concerns." She met with Egilman later.Katz also told Egilman that the symposium was not intended to reach any consensus. At its conclusion, however, session leaders, including three who have served as defense witnesses for J&J, drafted what they called "consensus" or "concurrence" reports.Two of the reports reviewed by Reuters embraced industry positions on what fibers should be counted as hazardous, an issue of fierce contention in courtrooms across the country. The reports discouraged counting fibers that may or may not be asbestos, saying that doing so might exaggerate the hazard.That view runs contrary to the positions of other U.S. and European public health officials, who presume mineral fibers that even look like asbestos are toxic.As Arnold Brody, a professor emeritus at Tulane University Medical School, told jurors in a talc powder trial last year, "The lung doesn't care" what it's called.These issues are likely to be aired at the public hearing the FDA said it is planning for next year. The gathering could signal how the agency intends to navigate between industry and consumer interests in coming years.Krishnamoorthi, the congressman heading the House investigation into talc safety, said the agency needs to bring consumers and their advocates into the discussion."In light of the public interest around this particular issue," he said, "we need to find out what's going on."